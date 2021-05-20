BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 11°C Thursday 20 May 2021
Camogie clubs considering DRA appeal in a bid to see 2020 championship finished

Remaining 2020 club championship games were cancelled following vote to adopt split-season fixture list.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 20 May 2021, 2:05 PM
58 minutes ago 213 Views 0 Comments
Camogie Association: fixture controversy rumbles on.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CAMOGIE’S FIXTURE CONTROVERSY could be escalated to the Disputes Resolution Authority, with clubs considering an appeal to force the abandoned 2020 championship to be finished.

The Camogie Association adopted a split-season fixture list for 2021 following a vote last week, with 53% of responding clubs endorsing the option, which in turn lead to the decision not to refix the remaining 2020 club games.

All 35 clubs affected wrote to the Association’s Ard Comhairle ahead of their meeting on Wednesday evening to ask them to reverse the decision, with a number of them now prepared to take further action.

“The 35 clubs of Cumann Camogaiochta na nGael that were still involved in the AIB Club Championship 2020 sought to have the championship completed this year 2021,” a statement issued on Thursday read.

“The Ard Comhairle has cancelled the championship despite the fact there is a window of opportunity to complete it in a three-week period from Monday 7th June to Sunday 27th June, a suggestion which was proposed to the Ard Comhairle.

“A representative group of six of the clubs affected also asked for a meeting with the President and the four Provincial Chairpersons but were refused that request.

“The 35 clubs again wrote to the Ard Comhairle before a meeting of the Ard Comhairle on Wednesday 19 May asking it to reverse its decision to cancel the championships. It appears that the Ard Comhairle has decided not to reverse its decision.

“While we understand and acknowledge that this past year has posed unprecedented difficulties for the Association and for those charged with administering its affairs, the clubs have proposed a reasonable alternative which would allow the championships to be played.

“However, following the decision of the Ard Comhairle of Cumann Camogaiochta na nGael not to complete the Club Championship 2020, a number of clubs affected have been left with no option other than to refer the decision to the Dispute Resolutions Authority in an effort to resolve the issue.

“The clubs are the heart of our sport and we want the club players to have the opportunity to play at the highest level available to them.”

– With reporting by Sinéad Farrell

