All-Ireland camogie championship fixtures confirmed, trial rules to remain in place

THE REVISED FIXTURES for the 2020 All-Ireland camogie championships have been confirmed, with inter-county action slated in for a 17/18 October kick-off.

Reigning champions Galway will open their O’Duffy Cup title defence on the road against Wexford, while beaten finalists Kilkenny face Waterford in their opener. 2017 and 2018 winners Cork — who are in the same group as the Tribe — go head-to-head with Offaly on day one.

Group 1

Cork, Galway, Offaly, Wexford

Group 2

Kilkenny, Limerick, Waterford, Westmeath

Group 3

Clare, Dublin, Tipperary

(Group 1 and 2 winners progress to All-Ireland semi-finals, Group 3 winner and three runners-up proceed to quarter-finals.)

Following the Covid-19-enforced restructure, the All-Ireland championships will run from October until December, with the final taking place in Croke Park on Saturday, 12 December.

Should deciders end in a draw, there will be replays — unlike the GAA’s ‘winner takes all’ approach due to the condensed season. The senior final replay would take place on 19 December.

All-Ireland club championship fixtures have too been announced.

The Camogie Association have also confirmed that the trial playing rules, which were initially implemented for this year’s National League competitions, will remain in place for the championship. There will be a slight change to the the quick puck-out rule.

These playing rules will not apply to the All-Ireland U16 championship — for which fixtures were also confirmed today — or any other competition.

The rules, explained in full here, cover contact, persistent fouling, quick puck-outs, frees, dropping the hurley and the handpass goal, and penalties.

“They were innovative, they were speeding up the game, they were demonstrating the skill of the individual players and really challenging,” as Camogie Association CEO Sinéad McNulty told The42, discussing the reaction to the trial rules.

“When they rolled out in so far as they did, it was generally very positive. A couple of tweaks, there’s always tweaks in these things, and you learn by doing. There are things you might change, but generally, they were very positively received.”

Opening round of camogie championship fixtures

17/18 October

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior championship

Group 1: Offaly v Cork, Wexford v Galway

Group 2: Limerick v Westmeath, Waterford v Kilkenny

Group 3: Dublin v Tipperary

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland intermediate championship

Group 1: Galway v Dublin, Kildare v Laois

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland premier junior championship

Group 1: Clare v Offaly

Nancy Murray Cup

Tyrone v Cavan

All-Ireland Under 16 championships

U16A

Group 1: Galway v Tipperary

Group 2: Kilkenny v Dublin

U16B:

Group 1: Derry v Antrim, Kildare v Meath

Group 2: Carlow v Laois, Limerick v Offaly.

The fixtures in full can be viewed here.

