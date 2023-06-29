Camogie Association not for budging on fixture clash

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION has issued a response to the appeal by Cork ladies and camogie squads to avoid a fixture clash this weekend that will affect four dual players.

Hannah Looney, Libby Coppinger, Orlaith Cahalane and Aoife Healy are being forced to choose between the All-Ireland camogie championship game against Clare in Ennis this Saturday that throws in at 3pm, and a football group game against Tipperary that is scheduled for a 2pm start in Clonakilty.

Both Cork ladies’ football and camogie squads have issued an appeal to find a better compromise, urging that they, “implore both organisations to help us resolve this,” and “please don’t force our team mates to choose.”

Advertisement

However, those pleas have not managed to have the desired effect as the Camogie Association is refusing to budge on the scheduling of their competition.

The statement read, ‘The Camogie Association acknowledges that a clash with LGFA fixtures was unavoidable this weekend.

‘In the interest of fair competition, the ratified fixtures for the last round of the Championship have been placed at staggered times, on the same day, across all 3 Groups. This is to ensure that no team can gain an advantage or be penalised due to the timing of their game.

‘The Glen Dimplex Senior Quarter Finals draw is scheduled to take place this Saturday following the 6pm match between Kilkenny and Tipperary in UPMC Nowlan Park, with a short turn around for the Quarter Finals the following weekend. In these circumstances, it was not feasible for Camogie Association to reschedule the fixtures where it has in the past and avoided any unfair impact on other teams.

‘The Senior Quarter Finals will be held in Croke Park as part of a double header with the Hurling Semi-Finals on Saturday, July 8th, and Sunday, July 9th. Originally, the Camogie Association had planned to hold the Quarter Finals the following weekend (15th & 16th July) but this fixture was brought forward to avoid a clash with the LGFA Quarter Finals.’

It continued, ‘The Camogie Association understands that this situation is deeply frustrating for the teams involved. We had hoped that by scheduling Camogie round fixtures on Sunday for the National League and Saturday for the All-Ireland Championship, it would allow for the accommodation of dual players.

‘While we strive to avoid clashes on an ongoing basis, we also need to ensure fairness for all players and teams in the competition. Unfortunately, in this instance, it was not possible to find a resolution despite the concerted efforts of both the Camogie Association and the LGFA.’