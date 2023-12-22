Camogie chiefs to invest in player expenses and team supports in new scheme

A NEW DEVELOPMENT for leading camogie inter-county players will see ‘significant investment’ by their association in supports to players.

It has been announced this afternoon by the Camogie Association that the scheme will included ‘enhanced contributions to team supports and player expenses’.

Discussions took place with the GPA and counties, which has resulted in a minimum player charter being proposed

Further details surrounding the scheme will be finalised in January, with today’s news welcomed by Camogie President Hilda Breslin.

Advertisement

*****

The statement in full reads:

The Camogie Association can confirm that following discussions with the GPA and engagement with its counties, the Association has proposed a Minimum Player Charter. The proposed Charter will build on the current Government Inter County Support Scheme and will be financially supported by the Camogie Association.

The significant investment by the Camogie Association will include enhanced contributions to team supports and player expenses. The details of the scheme will be finalised and confirmed in January, following further engagement with all parties.