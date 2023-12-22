Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
The Cork and Waterford teams before this year's All-Ireland senior final. Ben Brady/INPHO
statement

Camogie chiefs to invest in player expenses and team supports in new scheme

The details of the scheme will be finalised and confirmed in January.
1
178
1 hour ago

A NEW DEVELOPMENT for leading camogie inter-county players will see ‘significant investment’ by their association in supports to players.

It has been announced this afternoon by the Camogie Association that the scheme will included ‘enhanced contributions to team supports and player expenses’.

Discussions took place with the GPA and counties, which has resulted in a minimum player charter being proposed

Further details surrounding the scheme will be finalised in January, with today’s news welcomed by Camogie President Hilda Breslin.

*****

The statement in full reads:

  • The Camogie Association can confirm that following discussions with the GPA and engagement with its counties, the Association has proposed a Minimum Player Charter. The proposed Charter will build on the current Government Inter County Support Scheme and will be financially supported by the Camogie Association.
  • The significant investment by the Camogie Association will include enhanced contributions to team supports and player expenses. The details of the scheme will be finalised and confirmed in January, following further engagement with all parties.
  • An Uachtarán Hilda Breslin stated: “I am delighted following constructive discussion with the GPA and our counties to confirm that we are in position to propose significant investment in the Camogie Association Minimum Player Charter. This is a significant milestone and will seek to provide certainty to our players and counties over the coming years focusing on priority areas.”

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     