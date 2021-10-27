Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 27 October 2021
Galway All-Ireland winning duo and Cork star shortlisted for Player of the Year award

Aoife Donohoe, Niamh Kilkenny and Hannah Looney go head-to-head for the top prize in camogie.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 27 Oct 2021
A PAIR OF Galway All-Ireland winners and a Cork star have been shortlisted for the Camogie Association/GPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award.

poty (1) Aoife Donohue, Hannah Looney and Niamh Kilkenny have been shortlisted for the top gong. Source: Inpho.

Tribeswomen duo Aoife Donohoe and Niamh Kilkenny, and Rebels ace Hannah Looney go head-to-head for the top prize.

Their inter-county peers will vote for the winner, which is set to be announced on the night of the Camogie All-Stars Awards on 26 November.

All three are also nominated for All-Stars; Kilkenny and Looney at midfield, and Donohue at half-forward.

Kilkenny, named Player of the Year in 2019, and Donohue played central roles as Galway regained the O’Duffy Cup after a decider battle with Cork, while Looney was the Leesiders’ standout star in 2021.

Also down for decision over the coming weeks are the Intermediate and Premier Junior Player of the Year honours.

Champions Antrim have two players in contention for the Intermediate prize in Maeve Kelly and Roisin McCormick, with Kilkenny’s Sarah Crowley joining them on the shortlist.

Wexford pair Aideen Brennan and Chloe Cashe, and Ciara Donnelly of Armagh, are up for the Premier Junior prize.

Senior Players’ Player of the Year Shortlist:

Aoife Donohue (Galway), Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Hannah Looney (Cork)

Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year Shortlist:

Sarah Crowley (Kilkenny), Maeve Kelly (Antrim), Roisin McCormick (Antrim)

Premier Junior Players’ Player of the Year Shortlist:

Aideen Brennan (Wexford), Chloe Cashe (Wexford), Ciara Donnelly (Armagh).

Emma Duffy
