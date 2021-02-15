Kilkenny duo and Galway star make Player of the Year shortlist

THE SHORTLISTS FOR the Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year Awards have been announced today.

Denise Gaule, who scored 1-6 in December’s All-Ireland final, and her Kilkenny team-mate Grace Walsh have been nominated for Senior Player of the Year alongside Galway’s Shauna Healy, who was on the losing side at Croke Park that day.

Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny) and Shauna Healy (Galway). Source: INPHO

This year’s Camogie All-Stars Awards will be revealed at a virtual event on Saturday, 6 March. It will feature the Senior All-Stars team and the Soaring Stars team, which is made up of intermediate and junior players.

No nominee lists will be released prior to that due to the shortened nature of the 2020 championships.

“I am delighted that we will once more recognise some of the best performers in the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships at this year’s All-Stars Awards,” said Camogie Association President Kathleen Wood.

“Although we cannot gather in person this year it will still be a great occasion to honour the winning players and mark another fantastic year of inter-county camogie action.

“In particular, the Players’ Player of the Year Awards are unique and prestigious honours for any player as they recognise the esteem in which players are held amongst their peers. This is the sixth year of these awards and the Camogie Association are delighted once again, in collaboration with both the WGPA and Liberty Insurance, to recognise at a national level, the immense contribution of our leading players.”

Senior Player of the Year shortlist

Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)

Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)

Shauna Healy (Galway)

Intermediate Player of the Year shortlist

Maeve Kelly (Antrim)

Niamh Mallon (Down)

Sara-Louise Graffin (Down)

Junior Player of the Year shortlist