BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 15 February 2021
Advertisement

Kilkenny duo and Galway star make Player of the Year shortlist

The Camogie All-Stars teams will be revealed at a virtual event on Saturday, 6 March.

By The42 Team Monday 15 Feb 2021, 12:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,737 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5354804

Updated 21 minutes ago

THE SHORTLISTS FOR the Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year Awards have been announced today. 

Denise Gaule, who scored 1-6 in December’s All-Ireland final, and her Kilkenny team-mate Grace Walsh have been nominated for Senior Player of the Year alongside Galway’s Shauna Healy, who was on the losing side at Croke Park that day. 

pjimage Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny) and Shauna Healy (Galway). Source: INPHO

This year’s Camogie All-Stars Awards will be revealed at a virtual event on Saturday, 6 March. It will feature the Senior All-Stars team and the Soaring Stars team, which is made up of intermediate and junior players.

No nominee lists will be released prior to that due to the shortened nature of the 2020 championships.

“I am delighted that we will once more recognise some of the best performers in the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships at this year’s All-Stars Awards,” said Camogie Association President Kathleen Wood.

“Although we cannot gather in person this year it will still be a great occasion to honour the winning players and mark another fantastic year of inter-county camogie action.

“In particular, the Players’ Player of the Year Awards are unique and prestigious honours for any player as they recognise the esteem in which players are held amongst their peers. This is the sixth year of these awards and the Camogie Association are delighted once again, in collaboration with both the WGPA and Liberty Insurance, to recognise at a national level, the immense contribution of our leading players.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Senior Player of the Year shortlist

  • Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)
  • Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)
  • Shauna Healy (Galway)

Intermediate Player of the Year shortlist

  • Maeve Kelly (Antrim)
  • Niamh Mallon (Down)
  • Sara-Louise Graffin (Down)

Junior Player of the Year shortlist

  • Ciara Donnelly (Armagh)
  • Leanne Donnelly (Armagh)
  • Róisín O’Keeffe (Cavan)

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie