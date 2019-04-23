Camogie players and managers invited to feedback forum amid calls for change

Last year's All-Ireland final was a contest marred by the stop-start nature of the game and the amount of frees awarded.

INTER-COUNTY CAMOGIE PLAYERS and managers will get the chance to voice their concerns at a ‘Feedback Forum’ this weekend, as the rules of the game come under more and more scrutiny with every passing week.

Players across the length and breadth of the country have come out in numbers since last year’s All-Ireland final between Cork and Kilkenny, delivering passionate arguments for change across the board.

The outdated, archaic rules have been hit out at again and again, players insisting that their physicality has outgrown the rule book with the game evolving through the years.

“The hits in hurling and the speed it’s played at, that’s what camogie players want,” as Kilkenny star Anna Farrell — the most recent to air her grievances — told The42 last week.

Dublin duo Eve O’Brien and Laura Twomey, Cork’s Amy O’Connor, Galway captain Sarah Dervan and countless other players at every level have also spoken out in the media.

And now, the Camogie Association are holding a feedback session with adult inter-county players and managers in the Croke Park Hotel on Saturday, 27 April.

Each county board have been invited to select two players, the team manager plus one more member of the management team to attend the forum in the capital.

“It is vitally important that we hear the views of both players and team managements and this is their opportunity to influence the future of Camogie,” the Association wrote on their website.

“The forum will focus on the future of adult inter-county competitions over the next five years and will invite the attendees to contribute on discussions regarding the future of our game and what changes should be considered to improve our game and how we can positively affect and influence change to improve it.

“The forum will also look at how we can collaborate to promote our game and the role and influence of the media in how our game grows.”

At Congress earlier this month, Rule 20.4. re: introduction of ability to trial playing rules passed with a majority of 67%, so change could be on the way sooner rather than later.

And this ’Feedback Forum’ comes as more positive news for players calling for change.

