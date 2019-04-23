This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 23 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Camogie players and managers invited to feedback forum amid calls for change

The rules of the game have been hit out at time and time again of late.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 1:07 PM
1 hour ago 983 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4602919
Last year's All-Ireland final was a contest marred by the stop-start nature of the game and the amount of frees awarded.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Last year's All-Ireland final was a contest marred by the stop-start nature of the game and the amount of frees awarded.
Last year's All-Ireland final was a contest marred by the stop-start nature of the game and the amount of frees awarded.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

INTER-COUNTY CAMOGIE PLAYERS and managers will get the chance to voice their concerns at a ‘Feedback Forum’ this weekend, as the rules of the game come under more and more scrutiny with every passing week.

Players across the length and breadth of the country have come out in numbers since last year’s All-Ireland final between Cork and Kilkenny, delivering passionate arguments for change across the board.

The outdated, archaic rules have been hit out at again and again, players insisting that their physicality has outgrown the rule book with the game evolving through the years.

“The hits in hurling and the speed it’s played at, that’s what camogie players want,” as Kilkenny star Anna Farrell — the most recent to air her grievances — told The42 last week.

Dublin duo Eve O’Brien and Laura Twomey, Cork’s Amy O’Connor, Galway captain Sarah Dervan and countless other players at every level have also spoken out in the media.

And now, the Camogie Association are holding a feedback session with adult inter-county players and managers in the Croke Park Hotel on Saturday, 27 April.

Each county board have been invited to select two players, the team manager plus one more member of the management team to attend the forum in the capital. 

“It is vitally important that we hear the views of both players and team managements and this is their opportunity to influence the future of Camogie,” the Association wrote on their website.

“The forum will focus on the future of adult inter-county competitions over the next five years and will invite the attendees to contribute on discussions regarding the future of our game and what changes should be considered to improve our game and how we can positively affect and influence change to improve it.

“The forum will also look at how we can collaborate to promote our game and the role and influence of the media in how our game grows.”

At Congress earlier this month, Rule 20.4. re: introduction of ability to trial playing rules passed with a majority of 67%, so change could be on the way sooner rather than later.

And this ’Feedback Forum’ comes as more positive news for players calling for change.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie