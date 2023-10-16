Camogie to trial rule changes with puckout mark and shoulder challenge

CAMOGIE PLAYERS WILL be permitted to use the shoulder-to-shoulder challenge as the association announces six rule changes which will be trialled in the upcoming season.

The changes will be implemented during the third-level league fixtures in an effort to enhance the flow, skill, and fairness of the game while maintaining player safety.

A statement on the Camogie Association website states that “players will be allowed to tackle opponents using shoulder-to-shoulder contact from a side-on position.”

This is a significant development for the sport, which has been classed as non-contact at all levels up to now.

In addition to the introduction of the shoulder tackle, the Camogie Association is also permitting the use of the mark.

“Players can call a mark from a clean catch past the 45m line from their own team’s puck out only,” the announcement reads.

“The player who catches the ball cleanly on or past the 45m line, must immediately call a mark by holding the sliotar in outstretched arm above their head and will be awarded a mark by the referee, signalled by the referee’s whistle.”

The player who claims the mark can take a free directly or indirectly. The free must be taken from the hand. Should they choose to play on “they may not be challenged until they carry the sliotar up to four consecutive steps or make one act of striking or handpassing the sliotar.”

The additional rule changes include the option of taking a quick puck out, a clearer demonstration of the handpass, the option of taking a sideline from the hand or the ground and the addition of a permanent concussion substitute.