Camogie 'second' teams set to be included in return to inter-county training on 19 April

Tara Rutledge in action for the Galway 'second' team in the 2019 All-Ireland intermediate final, which was won by Westmeath.

CAMOGIE ‘SECOND’ TEAMS will be allowed to resume activity when inter-county GAA training returns in just under two weeks’ time, Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler has said.

The minister tweeted the update on Tuesday afternoon after receiving confirmation from her Fianna Fáil colleague and Minister for Sport, Jack Chambers, that the 19 April resumption will encompass all county teams who previously competed in the National Leagues.

This means that the ‘second’ camogie teams of Galway, Dublin, Cork, Kilkenny and Tipperary who missed out on the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship late last year, and those of Offaly, Wexford, Waterford, Limerick and Clare who were not allowed to compete in the All-Ireland Junior championship, will be free to train again from next Monday week.

Have received confirmation this morn from Minister @jackfchambers that teams that were previously part of National League Competitions ie.”second teams”are included and can resume training from 19th April @WaterfordGAA @deisecamogie @WaterfordLGFA @OfficialCamogie @officialgaa — Mary Butler TD (@MaryButlerTD) April 6, 2021

The 10 aforementioned county second teams fell foul of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions put in place for last year’s championship which dictated that each county could enter only one side into competition, a move which was designed to limit congregation and travel.

This impacted only camogie, however, as neither the Gaelic football, hurling nor Ladies football All-Ireland competitions contain second teams.