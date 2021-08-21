Champions Kilkenny to face Cork while Tipp and Galway square off in repeat of 2020 semi-finals

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS KILKENNY will face Cork while Tipperary and Galway will do battle in the All-Ireland camogie semi-finals in a repeat of last year’s final-four ties.

It is also the fourth consecutive year that these four teams have reached the senior semi-finals, with Tipperary the only team of the four not to reach a final in those four years.

The draw was made this evening at Páirc Uí Chaoimh after the double-bill of quarter-finals where Kilkenny overcame Wexford while Tipperary got the better of Waterford. Cork and Galway had already progressed to the last-four after topping their respective groups.

The Cats will now face their old rivals Cork who they defeated after a thrilling battle last year before going on to finish the year as All-Ireland winners.

Galway and Tipperary will also be meeting again at the penultimate stage. The Tribeswomen came out on top when the sides met last November after holding off an impressive effort from Tipperary who went into that tie as underdogs.

Both semi-finals will take place in Croke Park next Sunday, 29 August due to the rescheduling of the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone.

Throw-in times for the games will be confirmed at a later date.

