Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 21 August 2021
Advertisement

Champions Kilkenny to face Cork while Tipp and Galway square off in repeat of 2020 semi-finals

Some intriguing battles await next Sunday in Croke Park.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 21 Aug 2021, 9:19 PM
12 minutes ago 211 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5528769
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS KILKENNY will face Cork while Tipperary and Galway will do battle in the All-Ireland camogie semi-finals in a repeat of last year’s final-four ties.

It is also the fourth consecutive year that these four teams have reached the senior semi-finals, with Tipperary the only team of the four not to reach a final in those four years.

The draw was made this evening at Páirc Uí Chaoimh after the double-bill of quarter-finals where Kilkenny overcame Wexford while Tipperary got the better of Waterford. Cork and Galway had already progressed to the last-four after topping their respective groups.

The Cats will now face their old rivals Cork who they defeated after a thrilling battle last year before going on to finish the year as All-Ireland winners.

Galway and Tipperary will also be meeting again at the penultimate stage. The Tribeswomen came out on top when the sides met last November after holding off an impressive effort from Tipperary who went into that tie as underdogs.

Both semi-finals will take place in Croke Park next Sunday, 29 August due to the rescheduling of the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone.

Throw-in times for the games will be confirmed at a later date.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie