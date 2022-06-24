Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 24 June 2022
Camorra cruises to Curragh win in headline show for a clinical combination

Group Two victory highlights hat-trick for Lyons and Keane team.

By Press Association Friday 24 Jun 2022
Colin Keane on Camorra wins The Comer Group International Curragh Cup.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CAMORRA HEADLINED A treble for the Ger Lyons and Colin Keane combination as he powered home in the Comer Group International Curragh Cup.

The five-year-old was posting a career best effort in lifting the Group Two heat, taking a step forward from two unplaced Listed runs so far this year.

Gear Up set out to make all and it looked as though his front-running tactics would pay off as favourite Wordsworth dropped away in the final furlong.

However, Camorra (10-1) was motoring down the outside in the hands of Keane and came home a length clear.

Lyons said: “We love this horse and he’s one of the yard favourites.

“He’s gorgeous physically, he has really matured. He’s no good without blinkers.

“He surprised us last summer when he won on Champions Weekend on top of the ground because we always thought he was a soft ground horse, a typical Zoffany. We do OK with our Zoffanys.

“We were sort of protecting him with the Ebor in mind and then this came around. The first text I got was from (part-owner) David Spratt and it said ‘Melbourne Cup’, he just hates Ireland – he just wants to travel!

“We’ll tell him to get his visa sorted and go on, but he’ll be on his own. I’m happy where I am.

“He’s done fantastically, I never look at what I’m up against and I knew he’d run well. It’s a Group Two but we don’t put them in it just to turn out.

“David and I will discuss plans over the weekend, he’s a nice horse.”

Lyons and Keane had earlier teamed up to land the Brentford FC Sponsors The Garden Province Irish EBF Maiden with Slan Abhaile (11-1), while Mutasareff (9-4 favourite) was too good in the Hollywoodbets We’re Painting Ireland Purple Handicap.

Never Ending Story (8-11 favourite) is set for a step up in grade after opening her account in the Westgrove Hotel Irish EBF Fillies Maiden.

Third at the track on her debut for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore in May, the Dubawi filly improved on that with a cosy length-and-a-quarter victory over Sandy Creek.

O’Brien said: “I’m delighted with her. She had a lovely run the first day and stepping up to seven today she was very happy, even though they went steady enough.

“Ryan was delighted with her. Dean (Gallagher) rides her out every day at home and he felt that she had really come forward.”

When asked if she could go for the Debutante and then the Moyglare Stakes, he added: “I think so, and she’ll be much better with a lead.
“She’s a lovely filly, a lovely cruiser and quickens well. She’s still a baby and I’d say that’s the route to go. We’ll probably stay at seven now.”

