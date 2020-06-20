Campanelle charges to Queen Mary glory

CAMPANELLE GAVE American trainer Wesley Ward his fourth Queen Mary Stakes success with a hard-fought display under Frankie Dettori at Royal Ascot.

The daughter of Kodiac, who only made her debut at Gulfstream Park at the end of May, turned in a thoroughly professional performance to lift the Group Two dash for two-year-old fillies over five furlongs.

Being drawn one one of the unfavoured far side of the straight course proved no hindrance to the 9-2 winner, as she saw off the challenge of Sacred to score by three-quarters of a length.

Long-time leader Caroline Dale stuck on well to take third spot at 100-1, but the big disappointment of the race was Aidan O’Brien’s even-money favourite More Beautiful, who could never get in a telling blow.

Speaking from his Keeneland base, Ward said: “We were narrowly beaten last year and we’ve had some near misses this year, so we needed that.

“The owners are big supporters of mine, they obviously had Lady Aurelia with me, and with Frankie, who rode such a brilliant race – it’s great.

“My assistant has done a great job, I’ve such a great team, and words can’t describe how I feel right now – it means more given this is not a normal year.

When mine didn’t run up to scratch in the Windsor Castle I thought it could be a tough year, but I had such high expectations for this filly and she came through.

“She won in Gulfstream in a tropical climate, the first American juvenile race on turf, then she shipped from Miami to Amsterdam then all the way to Newmarket. To win the biggest race of its kind shows how good she is.

“We start to plan already what we will buy in a couple of months to get the cream of the crop for next year. The one good thing about this year is I get to celebrate with all the stable lads here, it’s just fantastic.”

Ward has enlisted top-level help for his horses since shipping them to Britain, including Kieren Fallon.

He said: “Kieren is a great friend, we go back a long way as he rode for me a bit in the States, he’s an amazing talent. He rode three horses in the morning for me, two were second and this one won so it shows the magic in his hands.

Me and Frankie talked about the filly as she can drift to the right, so I told him to have his stick in his right hand but he was very patient on her.

“I still haven’t forgiven Frankie for getting off mine in the Norfolk though!

“I’m not thinking of the Nunthorpe for her, the colt from yesterday (Golden Pal) will run in that – this filly wants to stretch out to six furlongs so she will go for the Prix Morny.”

Dettori said: “Having an outside draw, you have the luxury of deciding when you want to go. I thought I’d get my filly organised to the two and I had plenty of horse left. She’s very sensible, she’s not a tearaway. I was able to control her energy and when I asked her to quicken she quickened really well.

“When I ride for Wesley he leaves it up to me, his horses are always very well schooled and know their job. A lot of the time they make the lead, but we don’t have to make the lead all the time, it depends how the race develops.

“I’m pleased, Wesley sent seven horses and has had one winner and two seconds. Barbara (Banke, Stonestreet Stables) is a big supporter of mine and so is Wesley, I wish they were here to celebrate with me but we will get together very soon.”

Of the huge performance of Caroline Dale, trainer David Loughnane said: “I’d be lying if I said I was surprised, her price was an insult to be honest. The horse that beat her at Lingfield was fourth in the Albany at 12-1 and it made no sense, but I suppose your surname has a bit to do with it.

We love being the underdog and proving people wrong. I’m delighted for the owners, as she is the second one they have bred. She is named after Janet Lowe’s mum who passed away the day the filly was born, so it is a lovely little story for them.

“She is a saint. She jumped, she travelled and she has got loads of boot. She is Group Two-placed on her second start and you can’t ask for more than that.

“We will break her maiden tag, but we can go wherever we want with her. She is straight as they come. We will look for a quick five somewhere, but she will stay six in time. She is only going to improve for that.”