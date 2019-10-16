Bayern Munich youngster inspires Canada to first win over USA in 34 years

ALPHONSO DAVIES AND Lucas Cavallini were the heroes as Canada outclassed and upstaged the United States 2-0 in their Concacaf Nations League clash.

Bayern Munich sensation Davies broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute and Cavallini sealed the triumph in stoppage time in Toronto.

It was Canada’s first goals against USA since the 2007 Concacaf Gold Cup and the country’s first victory over their rivals since 1985, as they stayed perfect in Group A.

USA produced a merciless performance to open their Nations League campaign with a 7-0 rout of Cuba last week, inspired by Weston McKennie’s 13-minute hat-trick.

However, USA were second-best and struggled to keep the ball throughout the first half in Canada, where the hosts hustled the United States out of their stride.

In a half lacking rhythm, Canada should have taken the lead in the 16th minute but teenager Jonathan David wasted two big chances. A backpass went straight to the feet of David, who was initially denied by USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen at point-blank range before firing wide of the post.

Christian Pulisic in possession for USA during their defeat to Canada. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Another chance went begging for David five minutes into the second half after the 19-year-old side-footed agonisingly wide of the near post.

USA went up the other end moments later and almost took the lead against the run of play, but a tame shot from Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic — who was substituted just after the hour-mark — was easily dealt with by Milan Bojan after being played in by Jordan Morris.

Canada finally got their goal in the 63rd minute and it was fully deserved as 18-year-old Davies bundled the ball over the line after USA twice failed to clear the danger.

Only Steffen stood between Canada and a second goal after he thwarted Junior Hoilett with 19 minutes remaining as USA’s dire performance continued, but Cavallini’s 91st-minute goal capped a great night for Canada.

