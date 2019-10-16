This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bayern Munich youngster inspires Canada to first win over USA in 34 years

Alphonso Davies opened the scoring as Canada overcame their neighbours for the first time since 1985.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 10:20 AM
9 minutes ago 303 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4853361
Alphonso Davies celebrates his goal for Canada against USA.
Image: Cole Burston
Alphonso Davies celebrates his goal for Canada against USA.
Alphonso Davies celebrates his goal for Canada against USA.
Image: Cole Burston

ALPHONSO DAVIES AND Lucas Cavallini were the heroes as Canada outclassed and upstaged the United States 2-0 in their Concacaf Nations League clash.

Bayern Munich sensation Davies broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute and Cavallini sealed the triumph in stoppage time in Toronto.

It was Canada’s first goals against USA since the 2007 Concacaf Gold Cup and the country’s first victory over their rivals since 1985, as they stayed perfect in Group A.

USA produced a merciless performance to open their Nations League campaign with a 7-0 rout of Cuba last week, inspired by Weston McKennie’s 13-minute hat-trick.

However, USA were second-best and struggled to keep the ball throughout the first half in Canada, where the hosts hustled the United States out of their stride.

In a half lacking rhythm, Canada should have taken the lead in the 16th minute but teenager Jonathan David wasted two big chances. A backpass went straight to the feet of David, who was initially denied by USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen at point-blank range before firing wide of the post.

canada-vs-usa-in-toronto-canada-15-oct-2019 Christian Pulisic in possession for USA during their defeat to Canada. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Another chance went begging for David five minutes into the second half after the 19-year-old side-footed agonisingly wide of the near post.

USA went up the other end moments later and almost took the lead against the run of play, but a tame shot from Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic — who was substituted just after the hour-mark — was easily dealt with by Milan Bojan after being played in by Jordan Morris.

Canada finally got their goal in the 63rd minute and it was fully deserved as 18-year-old Davies bundled the ball over the line after USA twice failed to clear the danger.

Only Steffen stood between Canada and a second goal after he thwarted Junior Hoilett with 19 minutes remaining as USA’s dire performance continued, but Cavallini’s 91st-minute goal capped a great night for Canada.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie