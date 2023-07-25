Canada coach believes Ireland are a 'horrible team to play against'

CANADA’S HEAD COACH Bev Priestman has praised Ireland in her pre-match press conference, describing them as a ‘horrible team to play against’.

Asked multiple times about Ireland’s perceived physicality by Canadian journalists, she outlined how there are similarities between the two Group B sides due to play tomorrow at the Rectangular Stadium in Perth.

“I think from my perspective, we have to match [that physicality] and hope that our quality shines through,” she said.

“But definitely, first and foremost, match that passion, hard work… horrible team to play against and that’s what we pride ourselves on so we have to 100% match that first. They know that about Canada too. It’s probably a two-way street.”

The most significant news from today is that Canadian star Jessie Fleming is expected to start against Ireland tomorrow having recovered from injury.

Priestman said she trained fully yesterday and she expects her to be available.

The Chelsea playmaker missed Friday’s 0-0 draw with Nigeria and has been pictured with tape on her calf during training sessions.

‘Spirit versus quality’

During today’s 30-minute question-and-answer session with media, Priestman returned multiple times to a theme that Ireland are spirited, passionate and resilient, while her Canadian squad can offer more quality.

“We’ve got to respect Ireland. I think at the end of the day, you’ve seen top 10 teams – teams who have won a World Cup – only beat them one nil. And by no means are we going into this thinking this is going to be an easy game,” she said in response to a question from RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue.

“I’ve seen the level of passion and spirit but again, I’ll only reiterate that we know exactly what we need to do. And, you know, I’m hoping our quality and experience can help us do that. But I know they are not going to give us three points very easily.”

She also said she expects few surprises from Vera Pauw’s team, telling reporters that “what we’ll see from Ireland is everything that we’ve scouted coming into the tournament”.

“Whenever they’ve played, we’ve seen that shape, that resilience, that ‘will do whatever it takes not to concede’ mindset. They’re a team full of heart, spirit and passion.”

She added that Ireland is a team that is well drilled, very organised and difficult to break down.

“And so when you compare that to Canada, and what we’re known for, it’s going to make for a great game. And what I do know is when we get tested by teams like that, you often see the best of this team, because, you know, they’ll do whatever it takes and whatever they need to do to get the result so it’s going to be a great occasion no doubt.”

Priestman warned that her players will have to remain “clear-headed” to not be taken “down a route” by Ireland which would swerve them off-task.

“We’ve got the experience in the team to right that and bring out our quality when it matters,” she added, however.

‘Aggressive’ Katie

As part of Canada’s scouting of their Group B rivals, Katie McCabe has emerged as an obvious threat.

New Chelsea recruit Ashley Lawrence told reporters that the team has “prepared for Ireland and especially the physicality”.

“We are going into this game like any game. It’s a World Cup so everyone is going to be going into every tackle, wanting it, fighting for every ball.

“We have analysed the key players like Katie McCabe, but we know we have to be ready for any battle out there. We are going to match that physicality, but also show our composure and calmness on the ball, and hopefully get into the final third and create some chances.”

Asked if the amount of talk about Ireland’s physicality is unwarranted or ‘playing to the ref’, Priestman said she would agree to the sentiment of the question to a certain extent.

“Ireland are well organised, tactically too, but they do what Canada do by putting their bodies on the line for their country. Credit to them for doing that.”

She added: “Katie McCabe can be an aggressive player but she’s a top player in a top league in England. We respect that.

“We’re not scouting Katie because she’s aggressive; it’s because she can put a world-class cross in. We’ve respect for Ireland and there’s a reason why they’ve got those results.”

Playing under protest

Canada have been in embroiled in a dispute over pay equity of late. In February, the team released a powerful statement and launched a strike to protest against inequality and lack of funding.

They later called it off, saying in a statement that the national federation had threatened legal action. Captain Christine Sinclair claimed her team were being “forced back to work” and they played in the SheBelieves Cup “under protest”.

The team wore purple wristbands — a colour “historically associated with efforts to achieve gender equality,” their Players’ Association wrote in a statement – with Ireland among the teams to do so in solidarity.

Asked about the situation today by The 42‘s Emma Duffy, Priestman said: “The team has been super focused on what we need to do and both the players and the federation have worked tirelessly over the last little bit to get this resolved and I believe it is pretty much done. For us, we are working on doing well at this World Cup.”

Ireland take on Canada in the second Group B game on Wednesday at 8pm local time, 1pm Irish time. Sinéad O’Carroll and Emma Duffy are in Australia reporting for The Journal and The 42.