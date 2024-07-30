Advertisement
Canada 7s boss Jack Hanratty. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
irish pride

Ireland's Hanratty coaches Canada to huge shock wins in Olympic 7s

The Skerries man has guided his team to upsets over France and Australia.
3.29pm, 30 Jul 2024
1.9k
10

IRISHMAN JACK HANRATTY has coached the Canada women’s 7s team to another sensational upset win in the Olympics, with the Canadians beating Australia in the semi-finals to earn at least silver medals.

The stunning 21-12 win over Australia follows up Canada’s massive shock victory over hosts France in the quarter-finals yesterday.

The Aussies were big favourites for the semi-final after hammering Ireland in their quarter-final yesterday and they made a strong start but Canada impressively overhauled them with tries from Charity Williams, Asia Hogan-Rochester, and Piper Logan.

It marks a huge achievement for young Irish coach Hanratty, a Skerries man who previously worked as a development officer for Leinster Rugby.

He first coached in Canadian rugby in 2013 and has worked his way up through the ranks to become the women’s 7s head coach, initially as interim boss. Hanratty will move into a new role as the head coach of the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women’s team after the Olympics.

Canada will now take on New Zealand in the Olympic 7s final at 6.45pm Irish time this evening at Stade de France.

The Kiwis will be favourites to defend their title but the Canadians will be gunning for another shock to earn gold medals.

Author
Murray Kinsella
