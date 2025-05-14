The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage
A MUNSTER HURLING double-bill is in store on The Sunday Game live next weekend.
The RTÉ cameras have Tipperary against Waterford and Limerick against Cork in the round 4 clashes.
GAA+ have Leinster hurling on Sunday (Kilkenny v Dublin) and on Saturday (Galway v Antrim), while there’s Tailteann Cup coverage on Sunday (Leitrim v Sligo).
The opening All-Ireland football series games command the focus on Saturday for the streaming service as Kerry face Roscommon and Galway entertain Dublin.
There’s also Munster underage hurling finals this week, Leinster U20 hurling action, and the second All-Ireland U20 football semi-final.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Wednesday 14 May
O’Neills U20 hurling championship
Munster final
Leinster semi-finals
*****
Friday 16 May
Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 football semi-final
Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling final
*****
Saturday 17 May
Leinster senior hurling Round 4
Sam Maguire Round 1
Group 2
Group 4
Tailteann Cup Round 2
Group 1
Group 2
Group 3
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4
Christy Ring Cup
Nickey Rackard Cup
Lory Meagher Cup
Electric Ireland GAA minor championships
Leinster hurling semi-final
Ulster football semi-finals
*****
Sunday 18 May
Munster senior hurling Round 4
Leinster senior hurling Round 4
Sam Maguire Round 1
Group 1
Group 3
Tailteann Cup Round 2
Group 1
Group 3
Group 4
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4
Electric Ireland GAA minor championships
Leinster hurling semi-final
*****
Monday 19 May
Electric Ireland GAA minor championships
Leinster football final
*****
* Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here
