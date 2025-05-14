Advertisement
Limerick's Cian Lynch and Cork's Darragh Fitzgibbon. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

Plenty for fans to get stuck into.
11.27pm, 13 May 2025

A MUNSTER HURLING double-bill is in store on The Sunday Game live next weekend.

The RTÉ cameras have Tipperary against Waterford and Limerick against Cork in the round 4 clashes.

GAA+ have Leinster hurling on Sunday (Kilkenny v Dublin) and on Saturday (Galway v Antrim), while there’s Tailteann Cup coverage on Sunday (Leitrim v Sligo).

The opening All-Ireland football series games command the focus on Saturday for the streaming service as Kerry face Roscommon and Galway entertain Dublin. 

There’s also Munster underage hurling finals this week, Leinster U20 hurling action, and the second All-Ireland U20 football semi-final.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

 

*****

Wednesday 14 May

O’Neills U20 hurling championship

Munster final

  • Tipperary v Clare – TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 7.35pm - TG4.

Leinster semi-finals

  • Galway v Dublin – Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 6.30pm - TG4 app.
  • Laois v Kilkenny – Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Friday 16 May

Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 football semi-final

  • Mayo v Louth – Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 7pm - TG4 app.

Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling final

  • Cork v Waterford – FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.35pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Saturday 17 May

Leinster senior hurling Round 4

  • Galway v Antrim – Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 2.30pm - GAA+.
  • Wexford v Offaly – Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5pm.

Sam Maguire Round 1

Group 2

  • Kerry v Roscommon – Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 2.30pm – GAA+.

Group 4

  • Galway v Dublin – Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 5pm – GAA+.

Tailteann Cup Round 2

Group 1

  • Tipperary v Kildare – Clonmel, 4pm.

Group 2

  • Waterford v Offaly – Walsh Park, Waterford, 1.30pm.
  • Wicklow v Laois – Echelon Park, Aughrim, 6pm.

Group 3

  • Antrim v Limerick – Corrigan Park, Belfast, 4.30pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4

  • Down v Kerry - Ballycran, 2pm - Clubber.
  • Westmeath v Carlow – TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 4pm - Clubber.

Christy Ring Cup

  • Derry v Wicklow – Celtic Park, 1.30pm.
  • Meath v Donegal – Trim, 1.30pm.
  • London v Tyrone – McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1.30pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup

  • Sligo v Armagh – Kilcoyne Park. 2pm.
  • Fermanagh v Mayo – Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.
  • Louth v Roscommon – Páirc Naomh Bríd, Dowdallshill, 2pm.

Lory Meagher Cup

  • Warwickshire v Lancashire – Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 2pm.
  • Monaghan v Longford – Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 2pm.
  • Cavan v Leitrim – Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2pm.

Electric Ireland GAA minor championships

Leinster hurling semi-final

  • Kilkenny v Dublin – UPMC Nowlan Park, 2pm.

Ulster football semi-finals

  • Cavan v Donegal – Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 7pm.
  • Tyrone v Monaghan – O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 7pm.

*****

Sunday 18 May

Munster senior hurling Round 4

  • Tipperary v Waterford – FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm - RTÉ.
  • Limerick v Cork – TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 4pm - RTÉ.

Leinster senior hurling Round 4

  • Kilkenny v Dublin – UPMC Nowlan Park, 3pm - GAA+.  

Sam Maguire Round 1

Group 1

  • Mayo v Cavan – Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 2.30pm.

Group 3

  • Clare v Down – Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.

Tailteann Cup Round 2

Group 1

  • Leitrim v Sligo - Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1.30pm – GAA+.

Group 3

  • London v Westmeath - McGovern Park, Ruislip, 2pm. 

Group 4

  • Carlow v Wexford - Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 2.30pm.
  • Longford v Fermanagh - Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 3pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4

  • Laois v Kildare – Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm - Clubber.

Electric Ireland GAA minor championships

Leinster hurling semi-final

  • Galway v Wexford – Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 12pm.

*****

Monday 19 May

Electric Ireland GAA minor championships

Leinster football final

  • Offaly v Louth – Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbrige, 7.30pm - TG4.

*****

