Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

A MUNSTER HURLING double-bill is in store on The Sunday Game live next weekend.

The RTÉ cameras have Tipperary against Waterford and Limerick against Cork in the round 4 clashes.

GAA+ have Leinster hurling on Sunday (Kilkenny v Dublin) and on Saturday (Galway v Antrim), while there’s Tailteann Cup coverage on Sunday (Leitrim v Sligo).

The opening All-Ireland football series games command the focus on Saturday for the streaming service as Kerry face Roscommon and Galway entertain Dublin.

There’s also Munster underage hurling finals this week, Leinster U20 hurling action, and the second All-Ireland U20 football semi-final.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Wednesday 14 May

O’Neills U20 hurling championship

Munster final

Tipperary v Clare – TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 7.35pm - TG4.

Leinster semi-finals

Galway v Dublin – Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 6.30pm - TG4 app.

Laois v Kilkenny – Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Friday 16 May

Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 football semi-final

Mayo v Louth – Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 7pm - TG4 app.

Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling final

Cork v Waterford – FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.35pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Saturday 17 May

Leinster senior hurling Round 4

Galway v Antrim – Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 2.30pm - GAA+.

Wexford v Offaly – Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5pm.

Sam Maguire Round 1

Group 2

Kerry v Roscommon – Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 2.30pm – GAA+.

Group 4

Galway v Dublin – Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 5pm – GAA+.

Tailteann Cup Round 2

Group 1

Tipperary v Kildare – Clonmel, 4pm.

Group 2

Waterford v Offaly – Walsh Park, Waterford, 1.30pm.

Wicklow v Laois – Echelon Park, Aughrim, 6pm.

Group 3

Antrim v Limerick – Corrigan Park, Belfast, 4.30pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4

Down v Kerry - Ballycran, 2pm - Clubber.

Westmeath v Carlow – TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 4pm - Clubber.

Christy Ring Cup

Derry v Wicklow – Celtic Park, 1.30pm.

Meath v Donegal – Trim, 1.30pm.

London v Tyrone – McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1.30pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup

Sligo v Armagh – Kilcoyne Park. 2pm.

Fermanagh v Mayo – Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.

Louth v Roscommon – Páirc Naomh Bríd, Dowdallshill, 2pm.

Lory Meagher Cup

Warwickshire v Lancashire – Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 2pm.

Monaghan v Longford – Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 2pm.

Cavan v Leitrim – Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2pm.

Electric Ireland GAA minor championships

Leinster hurling semi-final

Kilkenny v Dublin – UPMC Nowlan Park, 2pm.

Ulster football semi-finals

Cavan v Donegal – Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 7pm.

Tyrone v Monaghan – O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 7pm.

Sunday 18 May

Munster senior hurling Round 4

Tipperary v Waterford – FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm - RTÉ .

. Limerick v Cork – TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 4pm - RTÉ.

Leinster senior hurling Round 4

Kilkenny v Dublin – UPMC Nowlan Park, 3pm - GAA+.

Sam Maguire Round 1

Group 1

Mayo v Cavan – Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 2.30pm.

Group 3

Clare v Down – Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.

Tailteann Cup Round 2

Group 1

Leitrim v Sligo - Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1.30pm – GAA+.

Group 3

London v Westmeath - McGovern Park, Ruislip, 2pm.

Group 4

Carlow v Wexford - Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 2.30pm.

Longford v Fermanagh - Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 3pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4

Laois v Kildare – Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm - Clubber.

Electric Ireland GAA minor championships

Leinster hurling semi-final

Galway v Wexford – Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 12pm.

Monday 19 May

Electric Ireland GAA minor championships

Leinster football final

Offaly v Louth – Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbrige, 7.30pm - TG4.

