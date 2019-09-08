This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Nelson scores first try but USA rally to beat Canada in final World Cup warm-up

Dylan Fawsitt was also on the mark for the Eagles as they head to Japan on a winning note.

By AFP Sunday 8 Sep 2019, 9:13 AM
Canada's DTH van der Merwe battles for possession during Saturday's Test in Vancouver.
Image: PA
Canada's DTH van der Merwe battles for possession during Saturday's Test in Vancouver.
Canada's DTH van der Merwe battles for possession during Saturday's Test in Vancouver.
Image: PA

MARTIN IOSEFO SCORED what proved to be the winning try as the USA rallied to beat Canada 20-15 in the final tune-up for both teams ahead of the World Cup.

Iosefo took a pass late in the game and accelerated quickly to the outside then powered his way past Canada’s Irish-born out-half Shane O’Leary before diving over in the corner.

This was the third meeting of the year between the two countries with the Eagles having won the first meeting in March, 30-25, and then again in June, 47-19.

The Americans kept their six-year winning streak over Canada alive but they had to come back from a 12-10 halftime deficit at Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium to do it.

Cam Dolan and Dylan Fawsitt also scored tries for the Americans.

Canada got tries from Gord McRorie and former Ulster 10 Peter Nelson.

Canada had lengthy possession series with five minutes to go but the American defence was able to ward off the attack and preserve the win.

Canadian prop Hubert Buydens needed stitches to repair a large cut on his forehead. He returned to the field but was subbed off again with blood streaming down his face.

The Eagles World Cup tournament kicks off against England in Kobe, Japan on 26 September.

Canada open against Italy on the same day in Fukuoka.

- © AFP, 2019

