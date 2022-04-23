Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cantlay, Schauffle maintain Zurich Classic lead, Lowry and Poulter tied for 8th

Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power missed the cut.

Saturday 23 Apr 2022
Shane Lowry (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PATRICK CANTLAY and Xander Schauffele combined for a four-under-par 68 in Friday’s foursomes second round to maintain their one-shot lead in the US PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, while Ireland’s Shane Lowry and partner Ian Poulter are tied for eight as it stands.

Reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele produced five birdies and a bogey at TPC Avondale to stay in front in the tour’s only two-man team event a day after they fired a red-hot 59 in the fourball first round.

“I think we just wanted to hit a bunch of quality golf shots, and we did that today,” Cantlay said of how the duo had hoped to follow up their impressive first round.

“We really fought hard and made a bunch of those mid-range putts, especially in the middle of the round, and that kind of kept the momentum going. It’s kind of tricky out there with the wind how it is, so I thought we played a nice round today.”

Cantlay acknowledged that Friday’s alternate-shot format was more difficult. But they made a strong start, with Schauffele’s second shot at the 10th leaving Cantlay a three-foot birdie putt.

They picked up another birdie, where Schauffele’s third shot into the green left Cantlay a tap-in.

After a bogey at the 12th, they picked up a birdie at the 13th, where Schauffele rolled in a seven-foot putt. He drained a six and a half-footer for birdie at the second and Cantlay jarred a 10-foot birdie putt at the fourth.

“Alternate-shot is an opportunity to do some cool things if you’re making a lot of birdies, but for the most part you’re trying to leave your partner in a good spot to make an easy par,” Schauffele said.

“A lot of times pars aren’t going to hurt you, and if you can pick up a birdie in this kind of wind playing alternate-shot, you’re doing a good thing.”

Two teams shared second on 128. England’s Aaron Rai and American David Lipsky carded a 67 while Americans Doc Redman and Sam Ryder posted a 67.

The US duo of Wyndham Clark and Cameron Tringale carded a 67 and were joined on 129 by South Africans Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace, who posted a 65.

Jay Haas, 68, became the oldest player to make the cut in a PGA Tour event as he and his son Bill finished on the cut-line of eight-under.

Jay Haas, a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour, rolled in a five-foot par-saving putt on 18 to keep them at eight-under.

He broke the record for oldest player to make a cut held by Sam Snead, who was 67 when he made his last cut in 1979.

Lowry and Poulter finished the day on 11-under, after posting a 69 on day two.

Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power missed the cut as they ended on five-under.

You can view the leaderboard in full here.

