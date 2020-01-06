This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 6 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Armagh's longest-serving player and 2006 All-Star retires after 19-year career

Caoimhe Morgan also won three Ulster senior titles during her time with the Orchard County.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 6 Jan 2020, 5:35 PM
9 minutes ago 130 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4955440
Caoimhe Morgan in action against former Cork star Valerie Mulcahy.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Caoimhe Morgan in action against former Cork star Valerie Mulcahy.
Caoimhe Morgan in action against former Cork star Valerie Mulcahy.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

ARMAGH LADIES’ LONGEST-serving player Caoimhe Morgan has announced her retirement following an incredible 19-years of service.

Morgan, who made her debut in 1999, calls time on her inter-county career with three Ulster senior titles, three National League medals, and a Junior All-Ireland crown.

The former captain also won an All-Star in 2006 after lining out in Armagh’s first-ever senior All-Ireland final, where they lost out to Cork.

The 36-year-old Lissummon defender gave birth to two children during her inter-county career — Cadhla and Daire — and also recovered from a torn cruciate to return to the Armagh team at 35.

Morgan, whose maiden name is Marley, lined out alongside her three sisters in Armagh’s victory over Cork in in Group 1 of the TG4 All-Ireland SFC last July.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie