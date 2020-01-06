Armagh's longest-serving player and 2006 All-Star retires after 19-year career

ARMAGH LADIES’ LONGEST-serving player Caoimhe Morgan has announced her retirement following an incredible 19-years of service.

Morgan, who made her debut in 1999, calls time on her inter-county career with three Ulster senior titles, three National League medals, and a Junior All-Ireland crown.

The former captain also won an All-Star in 2006 after lining out in Armagh’s first-ever senior All-Ireland final, where they lost out to Cork.

The 36-year-old Lissummon defender gave birth to two children during her inter-county career — Cadhla and Daire — and also recovered from a torn cruciate to return to the Armagh team at 35.

Morgan, whose maiden name is Marley, lined out alongside her three sisters in Armagh’s victory over Cork in in Group 1 of the TG4 All-Ireland SFC last July.

