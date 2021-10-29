Caoimhín Agyarko signs promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom

IRISH MIDDLEWEIGHT CAOIMHÍN Agyarko has left Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and to sign with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom.

The 24-year-old Belfast man, a former Irish Senior champion as an amateur, boasts a professional record of 9-0 with six of wins coming quick.

Agyarko, who recently told The42 of his rollercoaster backstory and his aspiration to become the first ever black Irish world champion, was inspired in his youth by Darren Sutherland and boxed out of Belfast’s famous Holy Trinity club during his unpaid days. In all, he won six Irish titles through the age grades and also represented Ireland at both European and World Championships as a youth.

‘Black Thunder’ turned professional under Warren in 2018, debuting live on BT Sport.

Having endured a frustrating 12 months during which Warren was either unwilling or unable to secure him a meaningful, career-progressing fight, Agyarko recently signed a management deal with Second to None Sports (STN), a new company headed by Hearn’s former matchmaker Paul Ready and his friend, Sean O’Toole, a lawyer.

STN have now facilitated a switch from Warren’s Queensberry to Hearn’s Matchroom.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to have signed with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing,” said Agyarko. “I’m really excited about this next chapter in my career. I believe my manager Paul Ready has got me the perfect opportunity to showcase my skills and I have full belief that Matchroom will make me the first black Irish World Champion.”

Agyarko’s new promoter, Eddie Hearn, added: “I’m delighted to welcome the exciting and dangerous Middleweight talent Caoimhín Agyarko to the Matchroom ranks.

Caoimhín has a real viciousness to his fighting style and is sure to be a fan favourite for DAZN viewers all around the world. ‘Black Thunder’ has a remarkable story and I look forward to guiding him towards some huge nights in Belfast.

“I’m delighted to have secured this deal for Caoimhín,” said STN director Ready. “He’s a special fighter who can box and fight – those who don’t know about him soon will and are in for a treat. Special thanks to Shaun Palmer at Matchroom for the smooth process with this deal. Belfast we are coming!”