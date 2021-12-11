Composed and classy Caoimhín Agyarko stops rock-solid Noe Larios Jr in ninth

CAOIMHÍN AGYARKO TOOK his time and got the job done with an ultimately impressive stoppage of the previously unbeaten Mexican-American Noe Larios Jr at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, this evening.

Opening the DAZN-broadcast portion of tonight’s Matchroom card, which will be co-headlined by Katie Taylor versus Firuza Sharipova and Conor Benn versus Chris Algieri, Belfast prospect Agyarko largely impressed on his debut under Eddie Hearn’s promotional banner, eventually forcing referee Howard Foster to spare the incredibly courageous Larios in the ninth.

‘Black Thunder’, now 10-0, appeared to have all but exhausted his arsenal only to produce his best combination in the penultimate round as Larios tried his hardest to hang on.

His 150 travelling fans from Belfast sounded like a lot more as Agyarko earned his seventh stoppage victory, rousing the crowd as he celebrated.

Agyarko was heavily fancied to beat the previously 14-0(6KOs) Larios, who was chosen as an opponent essentially to make him look good. In the end, taller, rangier Californian made it difficult for Agyarko to impress — but the Irishman managed to anyway.

for the most part patient in the opener, landing some solid jabs to Larios’ head and chest to seize immediate control of the contest. He landed a couple of nice check left hooks, also, but his radar was still calibrating as he sought to establish working distance between his opponent and him.

Larios found a home for his own jab early in the second as Agyarko attempted to feint his way in, but Agyarko landed a strong right hand over the top and a cupping left hook thrown from a low angle as he stepped on the gas a touch more. Larios, who had swallowed a handful of decent shots by the end of the round without looking hurt, came back with a decent-looking left uppercut before being blasted with two more.

Agyarko raised the temperature to start the third but then eased back behind his jab, which he disguised as a tidy left hook upstairs at one point. Larios, who again didn’t budge, got off a couple of sore swings to the body before the Irishman rubber-stamped the round with another left.

Larios, in fairness to him, never shelled up. By the fourth, he was still looking for openings of his own even though Agyarko was in cruise control. A powerful Agyarko left hook upstairs almost drew a smile from him as it blew him back onto the ropes but his faculties remained firmly intact.

Such was his confidence in his left hand, which was especially potent, Agyarko boxed the fifth as a southpaw. It turned out to be his most dominant round to that point, and brought his right hand into play from closer to Larios’ head. He rocked the Californian with a couple of outbursts towards the end but also displayed some tidy footwork and head movement during a spotless entry.

Still, Larios sought to engage. Agyarko briefly opened up his defence and landed a huge right at the start of the sixth only for Larios to responded in anger, although without landing much. Agyarko’s jab, meanwhile, was really starting to pop Larios’ head back when it connected, a sign that the American was tiring.

Larios had another go to start the seventh but Agyarko nearly knocked him down with a peach of a counter right. He followed it up with some thudding shots upstairs off either hand. The round finished with Agyarko landing a bomb, Larios throwing back, Agyarko landing another bomb, Larios throwing back again and, ultimately, a bit of a brawl. At the sound of the bell, there was a mini embrace between both men, appreciating each other’s efforts, before they retreated to their corners for the eighth.

Agyarko pinged Larios around the place in the opening minute when they resumed but once again, Larios showed his share of moxie. It was clear he had come to win. It was clearer still that he wasn’t going to. But still he refused to relent.

Agyarko lands a left hand. Source: Mark Robinson

Agyarko buzzed him again with some nice work in the ninth before regrouping behind his jab. A stoppage by this point didn’t look especially likely on account of Larios’ toughness, but it happened in a flash. Agyarko followed a stinging right hand to the jaw with a huge left hook which finally dipped Larios’ knees, sending him sprawling back towards the ropes. Howard Foster all but prevented Agyarko’s following onslaught and stepped in to spare Larios from any more.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said he felt the stoppage was premature but it looked like the right call from the other side of the ring, where the jelly-legged Larios was about to take another shellacking. He wasn’t going to emerge with any more credit than he had already accrued just for getting thumped around the place for another round and a half. Hopefully, the 24-year-old will get more work testing prospects if he wants it.

Agyarko’s respect for him was clear to see as the Belfast man gushed over Larios in the Mexican-American’s corner. It was reciprocated when Larios warmly applauded as Agyarko was officially announced as the winner by MC David Diamante.

Agyarko picked up a rankings belt for his troubles, which will bump him up the ladder of one of the sanctioning bodies. More importantly, though, he set up an exciting-looking 2022.