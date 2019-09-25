Irish U21 goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher handed Liverpool first-team debut by Jurgen Klopp

IRISH U21 GOALKEEPER Caoimhin Kelleher will make his first-team debut for Liverpool in tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with MK Dons [KO 7.45pm; Sky Sports Main Event] at Stadium MK.

He becomes the first Irish player to play a competitive, first-team game for Liverpool since Robbie Keane appeared in a 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic on 28 January 2009, fully 3892 days ago.

Kelleher joined Liverpool’s academy from Ringmahon Rangers in 2015, and has steadily progressed to the point he is now the club’s third-choice goalkeeper.

With Alisson Becker injured and first reserve Adrian given a break from the rigours of the Premier League and Champions League, Kelleher has tonight earned a chance to impress Jurgen Klopp.

With Alisson absent, Kelleher has been on Liverpool’s bench for recent Premier League games, along with the Super Cup win over Chelsea and the Champions League defeat to Napoli.

Assistant coach Pep Lijnders confirmed yesterday the club rejected loan offers for Kelleher as they feel he is ready for Liverpool’s first team.

“We didn’t let him go out on loan at the start of the season because we felt he was ready to be involved in our goalkeepers’ set-up,” Lijnders said. “He is ready for it, that’s for sure. He’s a boy who has unbelievable speed of reactions.

“What makes him really special is his build-up play, he’s calm on the ball, understands the game, can play inside, outside. There’s a calmness over him, even in one-v-one situations.”