Caoimhín Kelleher handed Premier League start for Liverpool with Alisson absent

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Caoimhín Kelleher starts for Liverpool in tonight’s Premier League meeting with Brighton, with first-choice Alisson Becker ruled out with illness.

Liverpool have not specified the nature of Alisson’s illness.

With the Brazilian absent, Kelleher has been handed a second Premier League start of the season, having also deputised for Alisson in a 4-0 win over Wolves December. Kelleher has also made two starts in the Champions League group stages earlier this season, and his most recent appearance came against Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round last month.

Liverpool have made one other change from the side that beat West Ham last Sunday, with Roberto Firmino replacing Divock Origi. Sadio Mane and Fabinho again miss out through injury, while new signing Ben Davies is among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, Aaron Connolly is among the substitutes for Brighton.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Shaqiri

Substitutes: Adrian, Davies, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Origi, R Williams, N Williams, Cain.

Brighton: Sanchez; Burn; White, Webster, Dunk; March; Bissouma, Gross, Trossard; Maupay, Alzate

Substitutes: Walton, McGill, Karbownick, Connolly, Lallana, Moder, Tau, Zeqiri, Weir

Tonight’s game at Anfield kicks off at 8.15pm.