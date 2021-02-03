BE PART OF THE TEAM

Caoimhín Kelleher handed Premier League start for Liverpool with Alisson absent

The Cork youngster has another chance to impress against Brighton this evening.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 3 Feb 2021, 7:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,937 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5344462
Caoimhín Kelleher on his most recent Liverpool appearance in the FA Cup last month.
Image: PA
Caoimhín Kelleher on his most recent Liverpool appearance in the FA Cup last month.
Caoimhín Kelleher on his most recent Liverpool appearance in the FA Cup last month.
Image: PA

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Caoimhín Kelleher starts for Liverpool in tonight’s Premier League meeting with Brighton, with first-choice Alisson Becker ruled out with illness. 

Liverpool have not specified the nature of Alisson’s illness. 

With the Brazilian absent, Kelleher has been handed a second Premier League start of the season, having also deputised for Alisson in a 4-0 win over Wolves December. Kelleher has also made two starts in the Champions League group stages earlier this season, and his most recent appearance came against Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round last month.

Liverpool have made one other change from the side that beat West Ham last Sunday, with Roberto Firmino replacing Divock Origi. Sadio Mane and Fabinho again miss out through injury, while new signing Ben Davies is among the substitutes. 

Meanwhile, Aaron Connolly is among the substitutes for Brighton. 

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Shaqiri 

Substitutes: Adrian, Davies, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Origi, R Williams, N Williams, Cain. 

Brighton: Sanchez; Burn; White, Webster, Dunk; March; Bissouma, Gross, Trossard; Maupay, Alzate

Substitutes: Walton, McGill, Karbownick, Connolly, Lallana, Moder, Tau, Zeqiri, Weir

Tonight’s game at Anfield kicks off at 8.15pm.

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

