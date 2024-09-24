Caoimhin Kelleher set to start Liverpool's Carabao Cup opener against West Ham

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start for Liverpool once again as they begin their defence of the Carabao Cup against West Ham tomorrow.

Alisson Becker’s hamstring problem has opened the door for Kelleher in goal. The Cork 25-year-old impressed in Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Bournemouth at Anfield.

Kelleher will continue to deputise midweek at least, with Liverpool boss Arne Slot revealing today that Alisson remains doubtful for Saturday’s trip to Wolves.

“Alisson is getting there but I think this [West Ham] game is coming just a bit too early and we are looking at the weekend against Wolves – but it is going to be tight,” said Slot.

Teenager Trey Nyoni is likely to get his first chance under Slot tomorrow but the new head coach will continue to take a cautious approach with the 17-year-old midfielder.

With Slot having named the same three-man midfield for his first six competitive matches, changes are likely at Anfield on Wednesday night with the under-used Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones set to start.

It potentially leaves one space free in midfield which could be taken by 21-year-old Tyler Morton, who has nine first-team appearances to his name, or the wild card which is Nyoni.

“There is a fair chance for him (Nyoni) to be in our squad instead of being with the under-21s (who play Harrogate on Tuesday),” said Slot of the England youth international.

“He is a young player, really young, but with a lot of talent that had some impact in pre-season and when he played he even scored a goal.

“That’s probably also the reason why people see him as such a talent, because he has already shown some interesting things at his age.

“But only being a talent is not enough to play on a regular basis in the first-team. We need to keep developing him and it is so important for him to keep playing his games.

“That’s why he played in Milan with the under-19s. For him to develop he needs to train with us and keep having his playing time at the highest possible level but training with the likes of all the players we have helps him to develop as well.”

Trey Nyoni (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

One player who is pretty much guaranteed his first start is Federico Chiesa, a late transfer window signing from Juventus. The Italy international has played just 20 minutes over two substitute appearances but will come in to freshen up the forward line.

“I don’t think he is able to play 90 minutes, he’s played 25 in the last three, four or five months. I don’t think he played any friendlies for Juve,” added Slot.

“He is able to start in our opinion but I don’t think he is able to play 90 at the level we are playing tomorrow against a strong West Ham team.”

Slot knows he has a responsibility to try and retain the Carabao Cup, which was Jurgrn Klopp’s last trophy as Liverpool manager in a season which promised much but ultimately failed to deliver.

“I know in the history of the club they won it a lot of times, most recently last season in a special way with so many youngsters on the pitch in the final,” said the Reds boss.

“We are aware of the fact we won it last season and are the holders of that trophy so we have to protect that (status). We are going to give everything to win it again.”