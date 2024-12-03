CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER LOOKS set to remain in goals for Liverpool until the end of the month, with manager Arne Slot saying the Cork man’s impressive form means Alisson Becker will not be rushed back.

The Ireland international has made 11 appearances for table-topping Liverpool so far this season, and has earned praise for his performances since stepping into the first team when Alisson suffered a hamstring injury in early October.

“It’s always big decisions you have to make as the manager of Liverpool because we have so many quality players. But I have been clear about what my position is about our goalkeepers,” said Slot, who has previously said Allison will go straight back into the team when fit.

“We are just waiting for the moment Alisson is completely fit, because Caoimhín is doing too well to put Alisson in goal if he’s only on 50%.

“He’s getting there, it might take a few more days but he’s getting closer and closer. The end phase of a rehab is always the most (important), ‘is he really there or does he need a few extra days?’.

“But he will be in goal before the end of December if things continue like they are now.”

Kelleher made a standout save from Kevin De Bruyne during Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Manchester City on Sunday. In doing so he bailed out captain Virgil van Dijk, who had made an error.

“He is a fantastic goalkeeper, a fantastic human being,” said Van Dijk this week.

“It is never easy to be a back-up goalkeeper but in his case he is having an unbelievable, amazing goalkeeper in Alisson in front of him.

“But the time he has been playing he has been absolutely outstanding. I really enjoy seeing how much he has improved and is playing with confidence.

Slot, meanwhile, laughed off Mohamed Salah’s suggestions he could have played his last Anfield match against Manchester City by joking his leading scorer was expecting them to be relegated as a result of the 115 Premier League charges they are facing.

Salah, who is out of contract at the end of the season, said after scoring in Sunday’s win over Pep Guardiola’s side: “Honestly it’s in my head. Until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool (at home) so I was just going to enjoy it.”

It is a theme he has mentioned before as time ticks down on the remainder of his deal with no hint of a successful resolution in sight.

Slot has become an expert in side-stepping all questions on the expiring contracts of Salah, captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold and on this occasion chose to make a joke out of it.

“Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 accusations that are done so he expects them not to be in the Premier League next season,” he said.

“I do expect them to be in the Premier League.

“The boring answer is always the same. This is not the place for me to talk about Mo’s contract.

“Maybe I’ve said already too much about the joke I’ve just made. So that will probably get the headlines. But it was a joke, I repeat, it was a joke.”

The outcome of a hearing into the charges of breaching financial regulations – which City strenuously deny – is expected in the new year.