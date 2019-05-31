This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork goalkeeper Kelleher named in Liverpool's Champions League final squad

A dream come true for the 20-year-old.

By Emma Duffy Friday 31 May 2019, 1:42 PM
1 hour ago 3,632 Views 10 Comments
In the squad: Caoimhín Kelleher.
Image: Adam Davy
Image: Adam Davy

YOUNG IRISH GOALKEEPER Caoimhín Kelleher has been included in Liverpool’s Champions League final travelling squad.

Jurgen Klopp has selected a 23-man squad for the all-English showdown against Tottenham Hotspur at Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano, and the Reds will hope to go one step further after last year’s decider disappointment. 

Following a change in Uefa regulations, managers will be permitted to name up to 12 substitutes for the clash meaning the Cork-born keeper should tog out and take his place on the bench.

With first-choice stopper Alisson Becker set to start between the posts and Simon Mignolet likely to be on standby, this comes as a huge honour for 20-year-old Kelleher.

In January, he was included in Liverpool’s first-team matchday squad for the first time in a competitive fixture as they were beaten by Wolves in the FA Cup after featuring in three pre-season friendlies last summer.

“He is an outstanding talent. Outstanding,” as Klopp said of the Ireland U21 international after his side’s win against Napoli in Dublin in August.

“He is very cool with the ball. He has fantastic reactions. If nothing serious happens, he has a really fantastic future. I like him a lot and I’m happy that we have him in our squad.”

Elsewhere, as expected, Naby Keita misses out through injury.

Tottenham announced their travelling squad yesterday. It can be found here.

Liverpool squad: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Brewster, Fabinho, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Kelleher, Lallana, Lovren, Mane, Matip, Mignolet, Milner, Moreno, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson, Salah, Shaqiri, Sturridge, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum.

