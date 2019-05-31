Cork goalkeeper Kelleher named in Liverpool's Champions League final squad

YOUNG IRISH GOALKEEPER Caoimhín Kelleher has been included in Liverpool’s Champions League final travelling squad.

Jurgen Klopp has selected a 23-man squad for the all-English showdown against Tottenham Hotspur at Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano, and the Reds will hope to go one step further after last year’s decider disappointment.

Following a change in Uefa regulations, managers will be permitted to name up to 12 substitutes for the clash meaning the Cork-born keeper should tog out and take his place on the bench.

With first-choice stopper Alisson Becker set to start between the posts and Simon Mignolet likely to be on standby, this comes as a huge honour for 20-year-old Kelleher.

In January, he was included in Liverpool’s first-team matchday squad for the first time in a competitive fixture as they were beaten by Wolves in the FA Cup after featuring in three pre-season friendlies last summer.

Tottenham announced their travelling squad yesterday. It can be found here.

Liverpool squad: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Brewster, Fabinho, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Kelleher, Lallana, Lovren, Mane, Matip, Mignolet, Milner, Moreno, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson, Salah, Shaqiri, Sturridge, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum.

