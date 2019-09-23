This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It'd be unreal' - Irish goalkeeper in line to make senior debut for Liverpool

Caoimhin Kelleher is hopeful to feature for the Reds in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup game away to MK Dons.

By Ben Blake Monday 23 Sep 2019, 4:39 PM
47 minutes ago 2,799 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4821402
Kelleher has been acting as back-up keeper to Adrian in recent weeks.
Image: Dave Howarth
Image: Dave Howarth
Kelleher has been acting as back-up keeper to Adrian in recent weeks.
Kelleher has been acting as back-up keeper to Adrian in recent weeks.
Image: Dave Howarth

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Caoimhin Kelleher could make his competitive senior debut for Liverpool this week. 

The Reds are away to MK Dons in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, with manager Jurgen Klopp expected to ring in the changes and rest several first-team regulars. 

Number one goalkeeper Alisson is still recovering from a calf injury he sustained on the opening day of the season, and Spanish stopper Adrian is currently deputising. 

That has seen 20-year-old Kelleher promoted to back-up keeper and he was on the bench for recent Premier League and Champions League outings. 

If the former Ringmahon Rangers schoolboy is handed his first senior appearance against the League One opponents, he says it would be a “dream come true”. 

“I try train as normal and just try and get ready,” Kelleher told Nathan Murphy on Off The Ball.

“Even if I’m called upon, that I’m ready. So yeah, I’m always training and I’m ready for the opportunity if it comes.

Obviously it’s not been confirmed yet but hopefully I get a chance to play,” he added.

“[It would be] Like a dream come true. To play for a team like Liverpool is every young boy’s dream. If I did, it’d be unreal.”

