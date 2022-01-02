Kelleher starts Liverpool tie against Chelsea after Alisson ruled out with Covid

CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER HAS been promoted to Liverpool’s starting line-up for their Premier League clash with Chelsea this afternoon.



The star goalkeeper has been selected to play after first-choice keeper Alisson Becker was ruled out with a suspected positive test for Covid-19, along with Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip.

Kelleher has shown impressive form whenever he has been given the chance to play for the Anfield side, and this is a brilliant opportunity for the Irish keeper to get more minutes with the first team.

Liverpool were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test, and confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge.

“Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip have been ruled out of Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea today after returning suspected positive tests for COVID-19,” read a Liverpool statement.

“The trio will play no part in the fixture at Stamford Bridge and are now isolating.

“It follows news Jurgen Klopp will not be present at the encounter after also registering a suspected positive test.

“All other members of the Reds’ playing squad have subsequently been tested and received negative results.”

Chelsea have also announced the starting side for the home tie at Stamford Bridge, which includes the omission of Romelu Lukaku from the matchday squad.

The news comes following reports that the Belgian star would be left out of selection on the back of a dispute with manager Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku revealed his unhappiness at the club in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.

A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.

Additional reporting by PA

🔴 #CHELIV 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴



Your first Reds line-up of the New Year! — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 2, 2022

