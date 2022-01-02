Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 2 January 2022
Advertisement

Kelleher starts Liverpool tie against Chelsea after Alisson ruled out with Covid

The sides will do battle at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 2 Jan 2022, 3:47 PM
14 minutes ago 580 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5644557
Liverpool's Caoimhín Kelleher.
Image: Jon Super
Liverpool's Caoimhín Kelleher.
Liverpool's Caoimhín Kelleher.
Image: Jon Super

CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER HAS been promoted to Liverpool’s starting line-up for their Premier League clash with Chelsea this afternoon.

The star goalkeeper has been selected to play after first-choice keeper Alisson Becker was ruled out with a suspected positive test for Covid-19, along with Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip.

Kelleher has shown impressive form whenever he has been given the chance to play for the Anfield side, and this is a brilliant opportunity for the Irish keeper to get more minutes with the first team.

Liverpool were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test, and confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge.

“Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip have been ruled out of Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea today after returning suspected positive tests for COVID-19,” read a Liverpool statement.

“The trio will play no part in the fixture at Stamford Bridge and are now isolating.

“It follows news Jurgen Klopp will not be present at the encounter after also registering a suspected positive test.

“All other members of the Reds’ playing squad have subsequently been tested and received negative results.”

Chelsea have also announced the starting side for the home tie at Stamford Bridge, which includes the omission of Romelu Lukaku from the matchday squad.

The news comes following reports that the Belgian star would be left out of selection on the back of a dispute with manager Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku revealed his unhappiness at the club in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.

A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.

Additional reporting by PA

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie