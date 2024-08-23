Advertisement
'He fought with enormous courage' - Crossmaglen footballer Caolan Finnegan dies aged 20

Caolan Finnegan was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last year.
11.43am, 23 Aug 2024
CROSSMAGLEN FOOTBALLER CAOLAN Finnegan has passed away at the age of 20.

Caolan was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last year and was a figure of great inspiration for the Armagh football team on their way to becoming All-Ireland champions. 

Members of the Armagh panel wore ‘Care For Caolan’ t-shirts in honour of the funding campaign which was launched to help Caolan with the cost of his medical treatments.

“Caolan lost his battle earlier this morning,” a tribute from Crossmaglen Rangers reads.

“A battle he fought with enormous courage, strength and dignity We are so proud of you Caolan. You will be forever remembered as one of the greatest who ever donned the black and Amber. Rest in peace, Stringer. All club activities are suspended.”

Affectionately known as Stringer, Caolan started in the 2022 Armagh county senior football final, scoring 1-1 in Crossmaglen’s 1-19 to 0-10 victory over Granemore.

He also won an Ulster schools All-Star award for performances with St Colman’s of Newry.

