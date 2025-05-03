Joy for Mullins as Jade De Grugy too good for Brighterdaysahead, Lulamba boost for Henderson

JADE DE GRUGY produced a career-best performance to continue Willie Mullins’ recent domination of the SBK Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle at Punchestown

The Closutton handler had saddled eight of the last 10 winners of the Grade One contest and having finished best of the rest behind esteemed stablemate Lossiemouth in the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, Jade De Grugy was even-money to add to his tally.

After initially being settled in third place by Paul Townend, the six-year-old was allowed to stride on in front heading out for the second circuit, a move which was covered by her main rival Brighterdaysahead, who was bidding to bounce back from a disappointing run in the Champion Hurdle.

The big two were clear of the chasing pack rounding the home turn and Jade De Grugy always looked to be going the better, pulling further ahead in the straight to score by six and a half lengths. A tiring Brighterdaysahead was eventually beaten to the runner-up spot by the winner’s stablemate Gala Marceau.

Mullins said of the winner: “She’s a mare that’s been improving all year. Nicer ground was a big help and tactically Paul was brilliant.

“Brighterdaysahead probably just had a very hard race at Christmas and she never really recovered from it.

“We’re delighted to be able to win a Grade One with a filly like this and I’d say we’ll probably train her for the Mares’ Hurdle again next year.”

Later at Punchestown, Lulamba turned the tables on his Cheltenham Festival conqueror Poniros to land the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle.

So impressive on his British debut at Ascot, Nicky Henderson’s Lulamba looked set to follow up in the Triumph Hurdle after getting the better of a protracted battle with East India Dock. But both were caught late by the Willie Mullins-trained 100-1 shot Poniros, who was making his hurdling debut.

Lulamba was an 11-10 favourite to exact his revenge on Irish soil and give Henderson and jockey James Bowen a welcome boost following Constitution Hill’s disappointing run in the Boodles Champion Hurdle just over 24 hours earlier – and ultimately did so in good style.

Always close to the pace, Lulamba led Poniros into the home straight and finished strongly from the final flight to win the rematch by four lengths, with Hello Neighbour a close-up third.

Lulamba was providing owners Joe and Marie Donnelly with their second Grade One winner of the week following State Man’s victory over Constitution Hill on Friday.

“These are big days, it’s been a big week and a great week for the Donnelly family. Two winners like that is pretty special,” said Henderson.

“We tried to get in the way yesterday, it was a bitter pill, but well done them. Now we’ve done it together.”

He added: “This is a fantastic place, we love it. This is a proper horse for another day. He deserves it as much as everybody.

“I wouldn’t say he was unlucky not to win in Cheltenham, he couldn’t do anything about it at the time and we got a bit of revenge there.

“He’s a lovely horse for the future, you wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t come back over fences next year. I don’t know, it’s early days and it’s only the fourth race of his life.

“He’s a big baby to be doing juvenile hurdles against Flat horses, so fair credit to him.”

Of Constitution Hill, Henderson said: “He’s OK. He’s a bit sore, but he’s fine.

“He’s got a long summer in front of him, he’ll be back.”