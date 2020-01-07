This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Down footballer Caolan Mooney leaves hospital following alleged assault

Mooney had been playing in a McKenna Cup game the day before the incident.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 3:11 PM
Down's Caolan Mooney (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Down's Caolan Mooney (file pic).
Down's Caolan Mooney (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DOWN GAA STAR Caolan Mooney has left hospital as he continues his recovery following an alleged assault last month.

Two men have been charged in relation to the incident which occurred in Merchant’s Quay area of Newry in the early hours of 30 December.

Mooney’s brother Patrick was also injured in the incident, and suffered a broken nose.

“Finally out of the hospital,” Mooney, 26, posted on Twitter after leaving Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

“My skull is fractured but glad to be getting home to let it recover now.”

Mooney, who is a former Down minor star, had been playing in a McKenna Cup match in Fermanagh the day before he received his injuries. 

He spent three years on the books of AFL side Collingwood between 2012-14, before returning home where he resumed his inter-county career.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

