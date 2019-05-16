This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gold Cup hope Capri out to give O'Brien fifth successive Saval Beg triumph at Leopardstown

The Irish Derby and St Leger winner is an 8-1 shot for next month’s Gold Cup.

By Racing Post Thursday 16 May 2019, 9:45 PM
49 minutes ago 480 Views No Comments
CAPRI, WINNER OF the Irish Derby and the St Leger two years ago and an 8-1 shot for the Gold Cup next month, has his prep for Royal Ascot in the Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes (6.30) at Leopardstown, a race which Aidan O’Brien has won in the past with subsequent Gold Cup winners Yeats, Fame And Glory and Order Of St George.

Dean Gallagher on Capri Dean Gallagher on Capri. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

In fact O’Brien has won the last four runnings, with Order Of St George completing a hat-trick of wins a year ago following Kingfisher’s success in 2015.

Donnacha O’Brien, who rode Capri to finish fifth in the Arc last year, partners Capri for the second time.

Fifth on his reappearance in the Vintage Crop Stakes last month, Capri’s five rivals include Master Of Reality, winner of that Navan event, and Twilight Payment, who finished fourth in the same race.

Dermot Weld, whose winners of the race include Vinnie Roe, Media Puzzle and, most recently, Pale Mimosa in 2013, is represented by Falcon Eight, who is priced at 33-1 for the Gold Cup.

The first race at Leopardstown is underway at 5.25 and the ground is good.

Racing also takes place at Kilbeggan on Friday evening with the Midlands venue staging its second meeting of the year where the late Noel O’Brien is remembered in the title of the novice hurdle midway during the card (6.50).

Joseph O’Brien couldn’t have his string in better form and will be hoping that Galilean can take the race named in memory of O’Brien, the hugely popular handicapper who passed away in 2017. Galilean, owned by JP McManus, will be partnered by Jody McGarvey.

Derry native McGarvey appears to hold strong claims aboard Thecraicisninety in the penultimate Belvedere House Handicap Chase for trainer Padraig Roche.

Thecraicisninety hasn’t raced since November but brings good form to the table and is likley to go off a short price.

With racing underway at 5.10, the ground at Kilbeggan is good.

- Brian Sheerin, for more visit the Racing Post

