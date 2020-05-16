Quiz: Have you been paying attention to caps in Irish rugby?

CAPS, IN ALL sports we celebrate them and mark the most significant of them. In rugby, they are a commodity that can not be traded, an internationally-recognised symbol of quality and fortitude.

Seeing the numbers stacked up can lead us to acclaim when it brings proof of our belief, or to feel time passing all the quicker when the figure is higher than we imagine. Sometimes we even feel sympathy when the number is far below what the quality of the player deserved.

But how much attention to we really pay to caps, their numbers and the occasions celebrated around them?