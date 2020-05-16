This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 16 May, 2020
Quiz: Have you been paying attention to caps in Irish rugby?

The little number next to every player on the team-sheet tells a story, but do you know them by heart?

By Sean Farrell Saturday 16 May 2020, 9:00 AM
Saturday 16 May 2020, 9:00 AM
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

CAPS, IN ALL sports we celebrate them and mark the most significant of them. In rugby, they are a commodity that can not be traded, an internationally-recognised symbol of quality and fortitude.

Seeing the numbers stacked up can lead us to acclaim when it brings proof of our belief, or to feel time passing all the quicker when the figure is higher than we imagine. Sometimes we even feel sympathy when the number is far below what the quality of the player deserved.

But how much attention to we really pay to caps, their numbers and the occasions celebrated around them?

Only a few breath the rarefied air of the centurion. Which of these men has hit 100 caps for Ireland?
Peter Stringer
Jamie Heaslip

John Hayes
Rob Kearney
Who is the only player of this quartet to earn a cap in the Five Nations?
Brian O'Driscoll
Girvan Dempsey

Ronan O'Gara
Gordon D'Arcy
At what venue did Jonathan Sexton earn his very first international cap?
The RDS
Croke Park

Aviva Stadium
Lansdowne Road
Which of these players did not score a try on their Test debut?
Paul O'Connell
CJ Stander

Jacob Stockdale
Craig Gilroy
Caps can be hard to come by. Which one of these invaluable provincial warhorses has been capped by Ireland?
James Coughlan
Denis Buckley

Stephen Keogh
Roger Wilson
Jacob Stockdale has 16 Test tries, but how many caps has he?
16
22

25
28
Which of these men has won more starts for Ireland?
Stuart McCloskey
John Cooney

Ross Byrne
Ultan Dillane
Last year Sean Cronin was given an overdue first full cap in the Six Nations. How many caps does the powerful hooker have in total?
42
52

62
72
Which team has James Ryan played for more?
Ireland
Leinster
Jonny Wilkinson has 91 caps for England, who passed that marker for Ireland at Twickenham this year?
Keith Earls
Jonathan Sexton

Conor Murray
Rob Kearney
You scored out of !
Caps off to ya
Congrats on the first cap, there's plenty more to come!
You scored out of !
Cap-tain Planet
A fine effort at the top level, you were probably unfortunate not to hit the century.
You scored out of !
Cappa tracksuit
You didn't want for enthusiasm, but injury kept your cap tally on the low side.
You scored out of !
Slow hand-cap
Keep that cap safe, you may not see another.
About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

