Padraig Amond on target as Newport cause an upset in Carabao Cup

CARLOW’S PADRAIG AMOND was on target as Newport County upset Championship side Watford in the Carabao Cup third round tonight.

Newport, 10th in League Two, have made a habit of cup upsets in recent years, and this 3-1 win over Watford sends them through to the fourth round of the League Cup for the first time in their history.

Tristan Abrahams and Joss Labadie gave Newport a 2-0 lead before half-time, but an Adalberto Penaranda penalty halved the deficit nine minutes into the second half. Amond, however, restored that advantage in pouncing on a defensive error 10 minutes later. Watford finished the game with 10 men, with Stipe Perica sent off two minutes from the end.

Newport will face either Morecambe or Newcastle United in the next round.

Elsewhere, Championship side Brentford knocked out Premier League West Brom 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns. Callum Robinson was uninvolved for the Baggies, while Dara O’Shea was introduced as a substitute for debutant Branislav Ivanovic on the hour mark, minutes after the game to life with a Hal Robson-Kanu penalty was quickly cancelled out by an Emiliano Marcondes overhead kick.

Eight minutes later, Robson-Kanu scored another penalty, only to see it cancelled out by a Marcus Forss penalty to send the game to…penalties.

Brentford were impeccable from the spot, meaning they won 5-4 when Grady Diangana missed his spot kick.

West Ham, meanwhile, made light of pre-game disruption to hammer Hull City 5-1. David Moyes, Irish international Josh Cullen and defender Issa Diop tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of kick-off and immediately left the stadium, meaning West Ham were overseen by assistant Alan Irvine.

Robert Snodgrass and Sebastian Heller had the Hammers 2-0 up at half-time, with an Android Yarmolenko penalty making it 3-0 shortly before the hour mark. Mallik Wilks pulled a goal back for Hull after 70 minutes, but injury time goals by Haller and Yarmolenko added gloss to the scoreboard.

Cullen was due to start the game before his Covid test result, while Darren Randolph played the full game for West Ham as Irish U21 international Conor Coventry remained an unused substitute. Former Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin played the full game for Hull.