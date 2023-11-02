Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Liverpool celebrate Darwin Nunez's winner against Bournemouth in Round of 16.
carabao cup draw
Liverpool to host West Ham, while Newcastle's tough route back to Wembley continues
The draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals was made on Wednesday night.
842
0
1 hour ago

THERE WILL BE either a League One club or a Championship club in the Carabao Cup semi-finals after third-tier Port Vale were drawn to face second-tier Middlesbrough at the last-eight stage.

The other three quarter-finals will be all-Premier League affairs.

Newcastle’s reward for eliminating both treble winners Manchester City and last season’s League Cup champions Manchester United is a trip to Stamford Bridge, where they’ll face Chelsea.

Liverpool will host West Ham, who eliminated Arsenal at the last-16 stage on Wednesday night.

And there remains potential for a Merseyside derby semi, with Everton hosting Fulham in the next round.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw (ties to be played the week beginning 18 December)

  • Everton v Fulham
  • Chelsea v Newcastle
  • Port Vale v Middlesbrough
  • Liverpool v West Ham

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     