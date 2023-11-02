Liverpool to host West Ham, while Newcastle's tough route back to Wembley continues

THERE WILL BE either a League One club or a Championship club in the Carabao Cup semi-finals after third-tier Port Vale were drawn to face second-tier Middlesbrough at the last-eight stage.

The other three quarter-finals will be all-Premier League affairs.

Newcastle’s reward for eliminating both treble winners Manchester City and last season’s League Cup champions Manchester United is a trip to Stamford Bridge, where they’ll face Chelsea.

Liverpool will host West Ham, who eliminated Arsenal at the last-16 stage on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

And there remains potential for a Merseyside derby semi, with Everton hosting Fulham in the next round.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw (ties to be played the week beginning 18 December)