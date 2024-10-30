The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Manchester United travel to Spurs in Carabao Cup quarter-final
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR WILL host Manchester United in the pick of the Carabao Cup quarter-final ties.
Ange Postecoglou’s reward for dumping Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City out in the last 16 is a home game against the Old Trafford club.
Only Premier League clubs remain in the competition and holders Liverpool must overcome Southampton at St Mary’s as they continue the defence of their trophy.
Nathan Collins’ Brentford travel to England’s north easy for a clash with Newcastle United while Arsenal are at home to Crystal Palace.
Ties will be played in the week commencing Monday 16 December 16.
Quarter-final draw
