Advertisement
More Stories
Manchester United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeLast Eight

Manchester United travel to Spurs in Carabao Cup quarter-final

Arsenal host Crystal Palace, Newcastle face Brentford, and Liverpool are away to Southampton.
11.02pm, 30 Oct 2024
164

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR WILL host Manchester United in the pick of the Carabao Cup quarter-final ties.

Ange Postecoglou’s reward for dumping Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City out in the last 16 is a home game against the Old Trafford club.

Only Premier League clubs remain in the competition and holders Liverpool must overcome Southampton at St Mary’s as they continue the defence of their trophy.

Nathan Collins’ Brentford travel to England’s north easy for a clash with Newcastle United while Arsenal are at home to Crystal Palace.

Ties will be played in the week commencing Monday 16 December 16.

Quarter-final draw

  • Tottenham v Manchester United
  • Arsenal v Crystal Palace
  • Newcastle v Brentford
  • Southampton v Liverpool

Author
The 42
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie