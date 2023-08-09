Jason Knight on the double in Carabao Cup win; Leeds come from behind to beat Shrewsbury

IRELAND’S JASON KNIGHT scored twice as Bristol City thrashed Oxford 5-1 in an entertaining Carabao Cup first-round clash at Ashton Gate.

Oxford’s Billy Bodin cancelled out Harry Cornick’s opener, but summer signing Knight’s brace either side of the interval put City in charge before Nahki Wells and Kal Naismith added further goals.

Knight’s first of the evening came on 35 minutes, the former Derby County man firing past Oxford keeper James Beadle from 12 yards after Anis Mehmeti’s cross was only half cleared.

Advertisement

And Knight came up with a repeat performance two minutes after the break, netting with another low drive from a Haydon Roberts cross to make it 3-1.

Meanwhile at a packed Elland Road, Leeds made hard work of reaching the second round with a 2-1 home win over League One side Shrewsbury.

The much-changed Championship newcomers trailed to Taylor Perry’s first-half opener but progressed thanks to goals from Joe Gelhardt and Pascal Struijk early in the second period.

Leo Hjelde and Archie Gray both had early efforts for the home side and Ian Poveda should have done better 25 minutes in but his under-hit low shot was comfortable for Marko Marosi.

Shrewsbury grabbed the lead just two minutes later when Perry was allowed to run at goal and his shot deflected off a defender and went in off the post, giving debutant Karl Darlow no chance.

Leeds were level seven minutes into the second half as Poveda’s shot was saved by Marosi and Gelhardt directed the ball into the net off his thigh.

They soon had a second as half-time substitute Struijk volleyed home left-footed at the far post after a corner had been headed on.

Poveda shot off target with 20 minutes to go and Dan James had an effort deflected wide but Daniel Farke’s side had already done enough to progress.

Elsewhere, Leicester City were 2-0 winners away to Burton Albion while there were also wins for AFC Wimbledon, Cardiff City and Ipswich Town.