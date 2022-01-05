Carbery, Farrell, and Kleyn sign new two-year deals with Munster

Carbery is currently sidelined with an elbow injury.

IRELAND INTERNATIONALS JOEY Carbery, Chris Farrell, and Jean Kleyn have signed new two-year Munster contracts to keep them with the province until June 2024.

The province have also confirmed that wing/centre Liam Coombes and back row pair Jack O’Sullivan and Alex Kendellen have signed new two-year deals.

26-year-old out-half Carbery joined the province from Leinster in 2018. He has endured major injury travails since, with his latest setback meaning he is currently sidelined after fracturing his elbow.

However, Munster have shown their faith in the 25-times capped Ireland playmaker by securing him on a new deal for another two seasons.

Outside centre Farrell joined Munster in 2017 after a three-year spell with Grenoble in France and has been a key figure ever since. The 28-year-old Ulster native will hope to add to his 15 Ireland caps over the coming seasons.

Second row Kleyn signed for the province in 2016 from the Stormers in his native South Africa and became an Ireland international in 2019 after qualifying on residency terms.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played at Test level since the 2019 World Cup but has been a consistent performer for Munster. He picked up a knee injury against Connacht last weekend but can not look forward to two more seasons with Munster.

24-year-old Skibbereen man Coombes has also signed on until 2024, having shown his quality on the wing and at outside centre since his senior debut in 2018.

Cork native Jack O’Sullivan first played for Munster at senior level in 2019 and the 23-year-old back row has now agreed to a new contract.

His fellow Presentation Brothers College, Cork product Kendellen has impressed for both Munster and the Ireland U20s, who he captained last year.

The 20-year-old is currently in his second year with the Munster academy but will jump straight onto his first senior contract next season, having recently made his Champions Cup debut against Castres.