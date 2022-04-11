Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 11 April 2022
O'Mahony and Carbery resume training as O'Sullivan set for scan on knee injury

Simon Zebo and Diarmuid Barron are also back in training having recovered from illness ahead of Saturday’s return meeting with Exeter Chiefs.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 11 Apr 2022, 5:01 PM
31 minutes ago 855 Views 0 Comments
Munster captain Peter O'Mahony.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONALS PETER O’Mahony and Joey Carbery will both resume training today as Munster prepare for their Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 second leg clash with Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.

O’Mahony and Carbery both missed Munster’s 13-8 defeat to the Chiefs at Sandy Park having pulled up with injury issues in the days leading up to the game.

Munster captain O’Mahony was struck down by a hamstring issue while Carbery was ruled out with a low-grade leg/knee injury.

But the two are both scheduled to resume training today, with a decision to be made on their availability later in the week.

In further good news for the province, Simon Zebo and Diarmuid Barron have both recovered from illness and will also return to training today. 

Zebo had been set to start against Exeter while Barron had been named on the bench, but both players were ruled out on the morning of the game with acute gastroenteritis.

Meanwhile, Alex Kendellen will go through the return to play protocols after failing a HIA in Exeter, with the number eight removed from the action after 28 minutes at Sandy Park.

Kendellen’s replacement, Jack O’Sullivan, picked up a knee injury during the game and will go for a scan today.

There was no further update available on Gavin Coombes (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (neck), Tadhg Beirne (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), James French (knee) or RG Snyman (knee).

