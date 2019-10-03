This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 3 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Carbery ruled out of Russia clash, Murray brought onto Ireland bench

The Munster playmaker has aggravated an ankle injury.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Kobe Misaki Stadium
By Murray Kinsella Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 10:19 AM
1 hour ago 7,443 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/4835025

JOEY CARBERY HAS been ruled out of Ireland’s clash with Russia in Kobe this evening [KO 11.15am Irish time, eir Sport/RTÉ].

The Munster man had been due to wear the number 21 shirt for Ireland, covering scrum-half among other positions, but has been forced to drop out due to an aggravation of his ankle injury at yesterday’s captain’s run.

Conor Murray comes onto the Ireland bench in his place.

joey-carbery Carbery had only returned from an ankle injury last weekend. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Carbery made his comeback from that ankle issue off the bench last weekend in Ireland’s defeat to Japan, having been sidelined for seven weeks after sustaining the injury during a World Cup warm-up win over Italy.

Ireland have described Carbery’s latest issue as “an irritation” of his ankle and that his withdrawal was “precautionary” but it remains unclear just how serious the injury is.

Nonetheless, it’s a blow for Ireland to lose the 23-year-0ld for the Russia clash, with Murray now involved for the third matchday in a row at this World Cup.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Kobe Misaki Stadium
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie