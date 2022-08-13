Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Saturday 13 August 2022
Advertisement

On-song O'Dowda stars in Cardiff win

O’Dowda created the winning goal as the Bluebirds beat Birmingham.

By Press Association Saturday 13 Aug 2022, 2:53 PM
27 minutes ago 716 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5840335
Callum O'Dowda in action for Cardiff.
Image: PA
Callum O'Dowda in action for Cardiff.
Callum O'Dowda in action for Cardiff.
Image: PA

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Callum O’Dowda impressed and created the winning goal in Cardiff City’s 1-0 win against Birmingham City in the Championship this afternoon. 

O’Dowda’s cross was turned home from close range by Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene. 

Steve Morison’s Cardiff defied the sweltering conditions to produce a superb display of high-energy passing football in the first 45 minutes, playing out from the back and attacking Birmingham with pace and precision.

Key to that approach were skipper Ryan Wintle, who pulled the strings in midfield, and O’Dowda, who threatened every time he got the ball on the right wing.

And the pair combined to create the winner for 20-year-old winger Philogene after 17 minutes.

Wintle had dragged a shot a yard wide from the edge of the area after only three minutes as the Bluebirds started as they meant to go on.

And John Ruddy made a double save to deny Romaine Sawyers and Max Watters from close range after good work from Mahlon Romeo and O’Dowda on the right flank.

Before a defence-splitting ball from Wintle inside Birmingham left wing-back Przemyslaw Placheta released O’Dowda again and he had the simple task of picking out Philogene in the middle for a tap-in.

The hosts lost some momentum due to a drinks break midway through the first half and they were indebted to Jamilu Collins for preserving their lead after half an hour.

The left-back made a perfectly-timed tackle to deny Scott Hogan a shot on goal when the striker was set to pull the trigger with only goalkeeper Ryan Allsop to beat.

Cardiff soon recovered their composure, however, and they should have extended their lead before the break.

Philogene cut inside and shot straight at Ruddy from 20 yards before O’Dowda played in Watters through the middle but the goalkeeper closed him down and saved with his leg.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The Bluebirds then twice missed the opportunity to play in Andy Rinomhota before the hapless Watters mis-controlled O’Dowda’s cutback into the box and the chance was gone.

Watters was replaced by Mark Harris for the second half and Cardiff continued to create chances with O’Dowda seeing one shot blocked by Marc Roberts and another saved by the boot of Ruddy.

But Birmingham were improved and they thought they should have had a penalty when Hogan went down in the box after a tangle with Cedric Kipre but referee Darren Bond was unmoved and booked the striker for his protests.

Substitutes Harris and Kion Etete combined for what should have been the second goal for Cardiff 11 minutes from time, but the latter headed wide at the far post.

O’Dowda was then denied a penalty when he appeared to be shoved over in the box as Cardiff held on for a deserved win.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie