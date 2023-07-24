Young leaves Cardiff after being exonerated of bullying

CARDIFF RUGBY HAVE announced that Dai Young has left the club in the wake of an investigation into bullying allegations.

Young was suspended from his role as Director of Rugby in April following allegations of bullying which he categorically denied.

An independent investigation then took place and a barrister concluded there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations.

Cardiff and Young have now mutually agreed to his departure due to ‘the working relationship’ between them becoming strained.

The statement in full reads:

“As has been widely reported in the media, on 20 April 2023, Dai Young was suspended from his role as Director of Rugby by Cardiff Rugby following allegations of bullying, which he categorically denied.

“Given the nature of these allegations and mindful of its duty of care to all employees, Cardiff Rugby commissioned a barrister to carry out an independent investigation .

“Following a thorough process, the barrister concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations and that no further action should be taken in relation to them.

“Unfortunately, this process has caused strain on the working relationship between Cardiff Rugby and Dai Young. In the circumstances, regrettably, it has been mutually agreed by the parties to terminate Dai’s employment contract in accordance with terms within that allow for early termination.

“Cardiff Rugby would like to thank Dai for his latest contribution to the Club during the last two years, which culminated in the Club finishing as the highest placed Welsh club in the United Rugby Championship, which secured a return to the European Champions Cup. We wish Dai the very best with whatever the future holds for him.

“Work will now begin to appoint a successor and coaching team at the Arms Park with 14 weeks still remaining until the 2023-24 season kicks off.”