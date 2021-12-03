Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 3 December 2021
Advertisement

Cardiff finally given green light to fly home from South Africa today

The squad have been stranded in Cape Town since South Africa was placed on the UK red list over the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

By Press Association Friday 3 Dec 2021, 11:44 AM
6 minutes ago 17 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5619414
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CARDIFF ARE SET to arrive back in the UK tonight after finally leaving South Africa.

The travelling party of 42 was given the green light to leave Cape Town after returning negative PCR results on five consecutive days since South Africa was placed on the UK red list following the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

After arriving at Heathrow via Dublin, they will begin a 10-day quarantine in an approved hotel in London.

It is the club’s fourth attempt to leave South Africa. Their planned departure on Thursday morning was foiled when their landing slot was withdrawn.

Six members of the playing and backroom staff who returned positive tests will remain in Cape Town.

A statement from the club said: “While we are grateful to confirm the departure of 42 players and staff today, attention now turns solely to the six who have been forced to stay in South Africa.

“They remain in good health and are receiving the best possible care and support necessary.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We hope to repatriate them to the UK as soon as possible and are also grateful to Rhondda MP Chris Bryant for raising their plight in Parliament.”

Cardiff are due to play defending champions Toulouse in the European Champions Cup at The Arms Park on Saturday week and intend to field a team comprised of academy players, reserves and Wales internationals who did not travel to South Africa.

European Professional Club Rugby has relaxed player registration rules in response to the plight of four sides who found themselves stranded in South Africa, but stressed that there are no spare weekends to accommodate postponements.

The majority of players and staff from Munster and Zebre have since returned to Ireland and Italy respectively to complete their periods of isolation but the Scarlets remain in a quarantine hotel just outside Belfast.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie