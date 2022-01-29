Evans the hero as Leinster suffer first defeat in Cardiff in 11 years

Rob Cole reports from Cardiff Arms Park.

LEINSTER WERE UNABLE to take over at the top of the URC table as they fell to only their second defeat of the season – and their first in Cardiff since 2011.

Ross Byrne’s immaculate boot seemed to have won the game for the champions in the 75th minute with another penalty, but then a high tackle in the last play of the game gave the home side one last shot at ending a run of 16 successive defeats to Leinster.

Up stepped Jarrod Evans and over went the 45 metre kick that raised the roof at the Arms Park and earned Cardiff their first win of the year.

Having been forced to play their last Heineken Champions Cup game behind closed doors Cardiff were pleased to welcome back fans for their biggest test of the season, even if it was against a Leinster side shorn of all bar three of their 17 Irish squad members.

The boys in blue are the perennial standard bearers of the URC and they came into the game with extra incentive after what happened 40 miles down the M4 earlier in the day.

The Ospreys’ 23-19 win over league leaders Edinburgh opened the door for Leo Cullen’s men to take over at the top if they could do what they always seem to do – win in Wales. They arrived having lost only once in their last 16 trips to Wales and were also boasting 16 wins on the bounce against the home side in all competitions.

The Blue & Blacks came into this one without a win since 23 October, and missing six of their eight Welsh squad members. Wayne Pivac released the front row pair, Rhys Carre and Dillon Lewis to get some extra minutes under their belts, although Dai Young started them on the bench.

Will Connors, Rhys Ruddock and Ross Byrne were similarly released by Irish boss Andy Farrell and it was the latter who kicked-off the scoring as early as the third minute when he punished a home forward for putting his hands in the cookie jar at a breakdown 38 metres out from the posts.