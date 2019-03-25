This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 25 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cardiff to claim €23 million Emiliano Sala transfer 'null and void' - report

The 28-year-old Argentine forward was killed when the small plane carrying him came down in the Channel.

By AFP Monday 25 Mar 2019, 3:05 PM
58 minutes ago 2,256 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4559816
Emiliano Sala (file pic)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Emiliano Sala (file pic)
Emiliano Sala (file pic)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CARDIFF ARE SET to tell Fifa that the £15 million (€23 million) deal they agreed to pay Nantes for Emiliano Sala became “null and void” after he died in a plane crash, a report said on Monday.

The 28-year-old Argentine forward was killed when the small plane carrying him came down in the Channel on 21 January, two days after he completed his transfer from the French Ligue 1 side.

The Daily Telegraph said Sala signed a contract with Cardiff that was rejected by the Premier League and died before a revised one could be signed, adding that there is a dispute about whether he had agreed to sign a new deal.

According to the report, a source close to Cardiff said the agreement stipulated that Welsh and French football authorities had to confirm to both clubs that Sala “has been registered as a Cardiff City FC player and that the player’s International Transfer Certificate has been released”.

The source said this had not happened before Sala died.

“The transfer agreement between Cardiff and Nantes was subject to several conditions,” the source told the paper.

If any were not satisfied, the contract would be deemed null and void, with no payment due. Nantes proposed that clause. They asked for the strict notification requirements.”

Nantes reportedly plan to dispute Cardiff’s case, saying the club completed the required paperwork.

The club last month referred their dispute with Cardiff over the transfer to FIFA, football’s governing body.

Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) previously said the plane carrying Sala, piloted by David Ibbotson, did not have a commercial licence.

But it said the journey would have been allowed as a “private” flight in which costs are shared between pilot and passenger.

It added that the basis on which Sala was a passenger had not been established.

The investigators also said since the pilot’s logbook and licence were not recovered, it was unclear whether Ibbotson was authorised to fly at night.

Sala’s body was recovered from the wreckage early last month but Ibbotson’s body has not been found.

- © AFP, 2019

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'He's been the best player in the Premier League'
    'He's been the best player in the Premier League'
    Pochettino 'nearly crying' at Tottenham stadium opening
    Morocco seek clarification over Messi injury after agreeing to face Argentina 'first team' in friendly
    FAI
    McCarthy calls on Irish fans to back the team amid rumours of in-game protests against FAI
    McCarthy calls on Irish fans to back the team amid rumours of in-game protests against FAI
    FAI workers call for explanation on Delaney rent payments while they endured pay cuts
    Paschal Donohoe says John Delaney deserves 'due process' - but says funding of new role needs clarity
    LIMERICK
    'We have a game next week against the best team in the country in Limerick. But isn’t it brilliant to be there?'
    'We have a game next week against the best team in the country in Limerick. But isn’t it brilliant to be there?'
    This team goal from All-Ireland champs Limerick yesterday was a thing of beauty
    Croke Park triple-header next Sunday for football, hurling and camogie league finals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie