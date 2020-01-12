This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cagey South Wales derby ends all square

There was no splitting fierce rivals Cardiff City and Swansea City in the Welsh capital.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 Jan 2020, 4:09 PM
1 hour ago 1,814 Views No Comments
Tempers flare between Cardiff and Swansea.

CARDIFF CITY AND Swansea City shared the spoils in a cagey goalless draw in Sunday’s south Wales derby.

In a match that produced few moments of quality, it was Swansea who went closest to opening the scoring in the first half at the Cardiff City Stadium when Bersant Celina bent a low effort against the left post.

Tempers briefly boiled over between the fierce rivals when Cardiff striker Robert Glatzel took exception to a late challenge from Ben Cabango, with each man booked.

Cardiff also hit the woodwork when Callum Paterson headed Josh Murphy’s delivery against the crossbar in the only chance of note in the second half.

A draw means Swansea stay seventh and only outside the play-off places on goal difference, while Cardiff are 12th but just four points adrift of sixth-place Sheffield Wednesday.

- Omni

