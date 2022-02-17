Cardiff v Zebre postponed due to red weather warning

THE CARDIFF RUGBY v Zebre Parma R12 fixture in the United Rugby Championship has been postponed due to a red weather warning and the forecast of dangerously high winds.

The game was originally set to play tomorrow, Friday, February 18 at 19:35 pm, but a decision to reschedule this game has been made in the health and safety interests of all staff and team personnel involved.

Advertisement

🚨 Postponement 🚨



“The Cardiff Rugby v Zebre Parma R12 fixture in the United Rugby Championship has been postponed due to a red weather warning and the forecast of dangerously high winds.



For the full story: https://t.co/aKSsdN5XNx — Cardiff Rugby (@Cardiff_Rugby) February 17, 2022

In a statement, the URC added that “due to the red weather warning affecting much of the south-east regions in the UK, Zebre Parma’s air travel could not be guaranteed while logistical and facilities challenges do not allow for the game to play on either Saturday or Sunday.”

Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella to discuss the prospect of South Africa replacing Italy in the Six Nations and reflect on Ireland’s performance in Paris, before looking ahead to the URC action this weekend.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud