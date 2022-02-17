Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cardiff v Zebre postponed due to red weather warning

The game was set to be played on Friday night.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Feb 2022, 5:57 PM
Image: Lewis Mitchell/INPHO
THE CARDIFF RUGBY v Zebre Parma R12 fixture in the United Rugby Championship has been postponed due to a red weather warning and the forecast of dangerously high winds.

The game was originally set to play tomorrow, Friday, February 18 at 19:35 pm, but a decision to reschedule this game has been made in the health and safety interests of all staff and team personnel involved.

In a statement, the URC added that “due to the red weather warning affecting much of the south-east regions in the UK, Zebre Parma’s air travel could not be guaranteed while logistical and facilities challenges do not allow for the game to play on either Saturday or Sunday.” 

 

Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella to discuss the prospect of South Africa replacing Italy in the Six Nations and reflect on Ireland’s performance in Paris, before looking ahead to the URC action this weekend.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

