Cargin retain Antrim title after another titanic battle with Lámh Dearg

CARGIN RETAINED THEIR crown but it took extra time to separate them and Lámh Dearg in Saturday’s Antrim senior football final replay.

Lámh Dearg trailed by four points with 57 minutes on the clock, but they took full advantage of the eight additional minutes played at the end of normal time, battling back to earn a 3-10 to 0-19 draw.

Lámh Dearg twice stuck their noses in front in that first additional period, but Cargin responded in kind each time and ultimately it was the defending champions who had the greater staying power, grinding out a two-point win, 3-16 to 0-23.

Elsewhere, Scotstown’s five-in-a-row bid is right on track as they proved too strong for Ballybay in the Monaghan senior football semis.

First-half goals from Micheál McCarville and Shane Carey had Scotstown five ahead at the break, 2-6 to 0-7, before Conor McCarthy’s goal on 43 minutes put the result beyond any doubt.

Ballybay did manage to chip away at the deficit in the final quarter but it was the holders who prevailed by 3-12 to 1-13.

In Meath, 2018′s beaten finalists Summerhill will have a chance to go one better as they booked their return to another decider.

But they left it late against Simonstown Gaels on Saturday, Kevin Ryan striking for the winning goal in the last minute before the same player added an insurance point for a 2-12 to 2-10 win.