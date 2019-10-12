This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 12 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cargin retain Antrim title after another titanic battle with Lámh Dearg

Scotstown’s five-in-a-row bid is still alive in Monaghan, while Summerhill book their place in another Meath decider.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 9:28 PM
1 hour ago 1,167 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4849241
Champions again: Cargin celebrate.
Image: Philip Magowan/INPHO
Champions again: Cargin celebrate.
Champions again: Cargin celebrate.
Image: Philip Magowan/INPHO

CARGIN RETAINED THEIR crown but it took extra time to separate them and Lámh Dearg in Saturday’s Antrim senior football final replay.

Lámh Dearg trailed by four points with 57 minutes on the clock, but they took full advantage of the eight additional minutes played at the end of normal time, battling back to earn a 3-10 to 0-19 draw.

Lámh Dearg twice stuck their noses in front in that first additional period, but Cargin responded in kind each time and ultimately it was the defending champions who had the greater staying power, grinding out a two-point win, 3-16 to 0-23.

Elsewhere, Scotstown’s five-in-a-row bid is right on track as they proved too strong for Ballybay in the Monaghan senior football semis.

First-half goals from Micheál McCarville and Shane Carey had Scotstown five ahead at the break, 2-6 to 0-7, before Conor McCarthy’s goal on 43 minutes put the result beyond any doubt.

Ballybay did manage to chip away at the deficit in the final quarter but it was the holders who prevailed by 3-12 to 1-13.

In Meath, 2018′s beaten finalists Summerhill will have a chance to go one better as they booked their return to another decider.

But they left it late against Simonstown Gaels on Saturday, Kevin Ryan striking for the winning goal in the last minute before the same player added an insurance point for a 2-12 to 2-10 win. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie