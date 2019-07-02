This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 2 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Frampton returns to face Dominguez in Philadelphia as world title shot looms

The Belfast boxer travels Stateside to face the Mexican on 10 August.

By Cian Roche Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 4:09 PM
1 hour ago 771 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4706896

CARL FRAMPTON’S BID to become world featherweight champion once again begins next month when he fights Emmanuel Dominguez in Philadelphia.

Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton Weigh In - Manchester Central Former two-weight world champion, Carl Frampton. Source: Anthony Devlin

The Belfast boxer returns to the ring on 10 August to take on the Mexican in a 10-round bout.

A win is likely to secure him a title fight with WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdes before the end of the year.

The 32-year-old has not fought since his defeat to Josh Warrington last Decemeber.

‘The Jackal’ came out on the wrong side of a unanimous decision as the undefeated Yorkshireman retained his IBF featherweight crown.

Frampton was originally due to return to the ring in June, but the adjournment of his court case with another Irish boxing great, former manager Barry McGuigan, rendered that date unfeasible.

Defeat in Manchester was only the second of his career, having lost his rematch against Leo Santa Cruz in January 2017.

Dominguez, 25, boasts a record of 26-8-2 and comes off the back of stoppage victories over compatriots Adalberto Garcia and Jose Roberto Gonzalez.

Frampton, a former two-weight world champion having held WBA and IBF titles at super-bantamweight, will have his fight aired on ESPN+. It will be his fourth fight on US soil.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie