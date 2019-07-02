Frampton returns to face Dominguez in Philadelphia as world title shot looms

CARL FRAMPTON’S BID to become world featherweight champion once again begins next month when he fights Emmanuel Dominguez in Philadelphia.

Former two-weight world champion, Carl Frampton. Source: Anthony Devlin

The Belfast boxer returns to the ring on 10 August to take on the Mexican in a 10-round bout.

A win is likely to secure him a title fight with WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdes before the end of the year.

The 32-year-old has not fought since his defeat to Josh Warrington last Decemeber.

‘The Jackal’ came out on the wrong side of a unanimous decision as the undefeated Yorkshireman retained his IBF featherweight crown.

Frampton was originally due to return to the ring in June, but the adjournment of his court case with another Irish boxing great, former manager Barry McGuigan, rendered that date unfeasible.

Defeat in Manchester was only the second of his career, having lost his rematch against Leo Santa Cruz in January 2017.

Dominguez, 25, boasts a record of 26-8-2 and comes off the back of stoppage victories over compatriots Adalberto Garcia and Jose Roberto Gonzalez.

Frampton, a former two-weight world champion having held WBA and IBF titles at super-bantamweight, will have his fight aired on ESPN+. It will be his fourth fight on US soil.

