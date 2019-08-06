This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Carl Frampton withdraws from Dominguez bout after freak injury breaks hand

He was set to face Emmanuel Dominguez on Saturday in Philadelphia.

By The42 Team Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 8:40 AM
51 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4753667
Unlucky: Former world champion boxer Carl Frampton.
FORMER TWO-WEIGHT world champion Carl Frampton said he is “absolutely devastated” after being forced to withdraw from his showdown against Emmanuel Dominguez due to a bizarre injury.

Frampton was set to face Dominguez in Saturday’s featherweight bout, however, a freak injury scuppered his plans after a large ornament in his hotel lobby fell on his hand and left him with a fractured fifth metacarpal.

The 32-year-old Northern Irishman (26-2) was due to make his first appearance in Philadelphia since losing to IBF champion Josh Warrington in December.

“Today a freak accident occurred and I won’t be able to take part in my fight vs Emmanuel Dominguez,” Frampton said in a statement.

“A large ornament, in the hotel lobby, was knocked over accidently and hit me on the left hand, fracturing the fifth metacarpal.

“I’m extremely disappointed for the travelling support and for myself and my team. I’ve put everything into this camp, I’ve been away from my amazing wife and kids for the most of it and it all feels like a waste.

“Although it was out of my control I’d like to apologise to Emmanuel, MTK Global, Top Rank, my team, my travelling support and to my wife and kids for being away so long. I’m absolutely devasted.”

